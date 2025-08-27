Cincinnati Bengals 2025 practice squad roster: Full list of players

After the Cincinnati Bengals unveiled their first 53-man roster of 2025, Wednesday marked all their practice squad signings. They can carry up to 16 players on the taxi squad, and only two spots remain open as of now.

Only one player who wasn't with the team throughout training camp and preseason has joined the fold. It's a quarterback, and it isn't local ex-Cincinnati Bearcats star Desmond Ridder.

Check out the first wave of 14 practice squad signings the Bengals just announced.

Initial 2025 Cincinnati Bengals practice squad roster

RB Gary Brightwell

OT Devin Cochran

OT Andrew Coker

CB Jalen Davis

LB Joe Giles-Harris

OL Jaxson Kirkland

CB Bralyn Lux

OL Seth McLaughlin

RB Kendall Milton

WR Jordan Moore

LB Maema Njongmeta

QB Brett Rypien

DE Isaiah Thomas

WR Isaiah Williams

Update: Bengals sign former Texans safety Russ Yeast to practice squad, per KPRC2's Aaron Wilson.

It looks like Cincinnati is indeed rolling into Week 1 with Dax Hill as the starting nickel cornerback. Hill is entering his fourth season as a pro, and was once thought to be the eventual successor to Jessie Bates at safety. Didn't exactly play out that way.

In the midst of performing well as a boundary cornerback last season, Hill suffered a torn ACL. The good news is, he's full-go for the dawn of the 2025 campaign. New defensive coordinator Al Golden will be counting on DJ Turner and Josh Newton to spell Hill in the slot from time to time.

Why is all this information relevant? Because undrafted rookie Bralyn Lux had an excellent preseason for the most part, and tenured incumbent Jalen Davis joins him on the practice squad as nickels-in-waiting should Cincinnati need them.

One standout trait from the 53-man roster reveal was the fact that the Bengals only kept eight offensive linemen. Thankfully for them, they were able to retain four of them on the practice squad once they all cleared waivers.

Former Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin stands out amongst that quartet of offensive trench men. The reigning Rimington Trophy winner as the nation's best center was excellent last year before a torn Achilles cut his season short. McLaughlin is still working his way back, and I wouldn't be surprised if another team signed him away in the coming weeks/months.

Linebacker Maema Njongmeta made the team as a UDFA in 2024, and racked up 12 tackles in the preseason finale against the Colts. It's very possible he sees time on the active roster this season, and Joe Giles-Harris is another solid depth piece who I doubt gets poached by another suitor.

Sorry to tease the latest QB addition in the intro and wait until now to discuss him, but as you can see, Brett Rypien is the new man on Bengals campus. The ex-Boise State journeyman keeps defying the odds, signing with his seventh different team since 2019.

Former Georgia running back Kendall Milton is the most compelling ball-carrier on the practice squad between himself and Gary Brightwell. Milton is a 230-pound wrecking ball who brings more of a power element to the position than Cincinnati currently has on the active roster. He had 94 yards on 17 preseason carries, including a long of 41.

A crowded wide receiver room and Mitchell Tinsley's incredible preseason display relegated Isaiah Williams to the taxi squad. Prior to Tinsley's breakout, Williams was a strong candidate to make the final 53. Keep him in mind going forward, especially with the unknown element of banged-up 2024 third-round pick Jermaine Burton.

Last bit of analysis here: I keep rambling about the Bengals' "meh" defensive end group. Isaiah Thomas is a definite candidate for active roster promotion. He balled out versus Indy.

Bengals ED Isaiah Thomas was excellent today:



- 8 (!!) pressures

- 5 hurries

- 2 QB hits

- 2 sacks



Finished up the preseason slate with 13 total pressures, 10 hurries and two sacks (74 pass rush snaps). If not in Cincy, the former '22 7th rounder (CLE) could earn an… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) August 23, 2025

More Bengals News and Analysis