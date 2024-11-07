Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 10 game against Ravens
For the first time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to appear on Thursday Night Football tonight in an important division game against the rival Baltimore Ravens. It's the first of two Thursday night appearances for the Bengals on the current campaign, as they're also scheduled to play against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday in Week 16.
The game between the Bengals and Ravens is the second of the season, as Baltimore bested Cincinnati in overtime back in Week 5. So, needless to say, the Bengals will be seeking some revenge.
The Bengals are coming off of a 41-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 9, while the Ravens also got a 41-10 victory over the Denver Broncos. Both teams are currently looking up at the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC North standings, but there's still plenty of season remaining.
The game will serve as a showcase of two of the absolute best quarterbacks in the entire NFL in Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson. Burrow had five passing touchdowns in the first game against Baltimore, while Jackson had four of his own. As long as those two guys are out on the field, the game should be an exciting one.
But, while Burrow and Jackson will be out there, some other players won't be. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Ravens ahead of their Week 10 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 10 vs. Ravens
This will be updated when Cincinnati's officially releases its full inactive list, approximately 90 minutes prior to kickoff tonight. Be sure to check back then!
Baltimore Ravens full Week 9 inactive list
This will also be updated when the Ravens release their own complete inactive list.