Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 13 game against Steelers
Fresh off of their bye week, the Cincinnati Bengals are set to host the Pittsburgh Steelers today in a battle between the two long-time AFC North Rivals. The showdown will be the first of two meetings between the teams on the season, as the Bengals will also travel to Pittsburgh to close out the regular season in Week 18.
Pittsburgh bested the Bengals in both of the meetings between the teams last season, so the Bengals will be looking to bounce back in this game, which is basically a must-win for Cincinnati. the Bengals have about a 14 percent chance of qualifying for postseason play, but that number will drop down below five percent with a loss to the Steelers, according to the New York Times' updating playoff simulator.
There was also some trash talk leading up to the contest, as Bengals veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt promised a victory on social media. Hopefully Pratt's promise holds up.
The good news for the Bengals is that they're expected to have star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both available for just the seventh time this season. As a team, the Bengals are at their best when both of those guys are out on the field.
But, while Chase and Higgins will be out there, some other guys won't be. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Steelers ahead of their Week 13 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 13 vs. Steelers
The Bengals listed five players as inactive for the game aganst the Steelers, including two wide receivers, a tight end and two key defenders. Here's the full list:
- WR Charlie Jones
- WR Trenton Irwin
- LB Logan Wilson
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- DT Sheldon Rankins
Pittsburgh Steelers full Week 11 inactive list
The Steelers also listed five players as inactive for the matchup with Cincinnati. Here's the list:
- QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)
- WR Scotty Miller
- RB Jonathan Ward
- LB Alex Highsmith
- OG Max Scharping