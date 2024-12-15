Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 15 game against Titans
At this point in the season, every team in the NFL is banged up and dealing with a variety of injury issues to various players, and the Cincinnati Bengals are no different. The Bengals have several key contributors sidelined for the remainder of the current campaign, and others fighting through ailments in order to be out on the field for the final few weeks.
Games at this late stage of the season can sometimes feel like a war of attrition: Which team can better survive its multitude of absences and injury issues? Fans in Cincinnati are clearly hoping that the answer to that question is the Bengals, as they'll be completely eliminated from playoff contention with a loss to the Titans. With a win though, they'll be able to keep their slim postseason hopes alive for another week.
As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Titans ahead of their Week 15 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 15 vs. Titans
The Bengals listed a total of six players as inactive for the game against Tennessee, including five players on the offensive side of the ball. Sheldon Rankins is the only defensive players included on the list this week. Here's the full list:
- QB Logan Woodside (3rd QB)
- WR Charlie Jones
- G/OT Cody Ford
- OT Orlando Brown Jr.
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- DT Sheldon Rankins
Tennessee Titans full Week 15 inactive list
The Titans also listed a total of six players as inactive for the game against Cincinnati, including four on defense and two on offense. Here's their full list:
- LB Jerome Baker
- WR Jha'Quan Jackson
- CB Roger McCreary
- CB Tre Avery
- RB Joshua Kelley
- LB Otis Reese