Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 16 game against Browns

For the second time this season, the Cincinnati Bengals will look to pull out a win over the rival Cleveland Browns today. The Bengals bested the Browns, 21-14, back in Week 7, and they'll be hoping for a similar outcome this time around.

The magnitude of the game shouldn't be lost on Bengals fans. In order to possibly qualify for postseason play, the Bengals need to win all three of their remaining games -- starting today against the Browns -- and they also need some outside help from the Dolphins, Colts and Broncos.

The first time that the Bengals and Browns played this season, Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. The team had since turned to Jameis Winton as the signal-caller, but Winton's struggles with turnovers led the team to bench him in favor of Dorian Thompson-Robinson for the matchup with the Bengals.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, doesn't have any question when it comes to quarterback. Joe Burrow will start his 15th game of the season for the Bengals, and he'll look to continue his MVP-level play in this must-win matchup against Cleveland.

But, while Burrow will be out on the field, some other guys won't be. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Browns ahead of their Week 16 clash.

Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 16 vs. Browns

The Bengals listed a total of six players as inactive against Cleveland, including four players from the offensive side of the ball. You can see the full list here:

QB Logan Woodside (Emergency Third QB)

WR Charlie Jones

OT Orlando Brown Jr.

TE Tanner Hudson

DE Sam Hubbard

DT Sheldon Rankins

Cleveland Browns full Week 16 inactive list

The Browns listed a total of seven players as inactive against Cincinnati, including four defensive players. Here's the full list:

QB Jameis Winston (Emergency Third QB)

WR Cedric Tillman

CB Kahlef Hailassie

CB Chigozie Anusiem

TE Brenden Bates

DT Shelby Harris

DE Cameron Thomas

