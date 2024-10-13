Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 6 game against Giants
The Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants will put a cap on the Sunday action from Week 6 with an evening matchup. The Bengals enter the game with a record of 1-4 with their lone win coming against the lowly Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile the Giants are 2-3, having won two out of their last three after an 0-2 start to the season.
For the Bengals, the game is the second of four against NFC East teams this season, as they already played the Washington Commanders and still have to face the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys.
For as good as he's been throughout his career, Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow has never won a game against an NFC East opponent. He has also never even played against the Giants in his career, so tonight's game will be a first. The Giants are the lone remaining team that Burrow has yet to play against.
Last time the two teams played back in 2020, Burrow was a rookie, but he was sidelined for the game with a knee injury. The Giants pulled out a 19-17 victory in that game. It's the Bengals, though, who lead the all-time series 6-5. They'll look to improve that record tonight, while Burrow will look to get his first win against the Giants, and against an NFC East opponent in general.
But while Burrow will be out on the field, the same can't be said about all of the other players on the team's respective rosters. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some guys on the inactive list. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Giants ahead of their Week 6 clash.
Bengals full inactive list for Week 6 vs. Giants
In all, the Bengals included six players on the inactive list for the game against New York, including rookie receiver Jermaine Burton and three defensive linemen. Here's the full list:
- WR Jermaine Burton
- DT Lawrence Guy
- DE Cedric Johnson
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- OT Andrew Stueber
- DT Jay Tufele
Giants full Week 6 inactive list
The Giants listed seven players as inactive, including rookie receiver Malik Nabers and starting running back Devin Singletary. Here's their list:
- WR Malik Nabers, WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton
- RB Devin Singletary
- CB Tre Hawkins III
- P Jamie Gillan
- G Jake Kubas,
- QB Tommy DeVito