Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 8 game against Eagles
Today, Joe Burrow will have an opportunity to do something that he's never done in his professional career: Win a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Burrow has played against the Eagles just once previously, in September of his rookie year in 2020, and that game ended in a 23-23 tie.
Since he was drafted the year after Burrow, star wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has never played against the Eagles, and though he isn't happy about the earlier kickoff time, he'll be eager to make a strong first impression.
The Bengals have had Philadelphia's number in the past, as they've won nine out of the 14 all-time meetings between the two teams, including the past few. The Eagles haven't pulled out a win over the Bengals since 2000, and they've never won a game in Cincinnati.
The teams are in a somewhat similar position. Both boast star-studded offenses, and both entered this season facing high expectations after relatively recent Super Bowl runs. Both started slowly but have played better as of late.
Both teams are riding two-game winning streaks heading into today's clash, and both will be looking to extend their respective streak to a season-high three straight wins. Both teams have also bested the same two teams over the past couple of weeks. Cincinnati beat New York in Week 6 and then toppled Cleveland in Week 7, while the Eagles got the better of the Browns in Week 6 and took down the division-rival Giants last weekend.
The good news for the Bengals is that they were relatively healthy throughout the week, so they shouldn't be missing many key contributors for the game, aside from the players who are already sidelined for the remainder of the season.
There will still be some inactive players on the sideline, though. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some guys on the inactive list. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Eagles ahead of their Week 8 clash.
Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 8 vs. Eagles
In all, Cincinnati listed five players on their inactive list for Week 8, including star wide receiver Tee Higgins, who will miss his third game of the season after suffering a quadricep injury during practice late in the week. Here's the full list:
- WR Tee Higgins
- S Daijahn Anthony
- DE Cedric Johnson
- TE Tanner McLachlan
- DT Jay Tufele
Philadelphia Eagles full Week 7 inactive list
Philadelphia also listed five players as inactive for the game against Cincinnati. Here's the list:
- QB Tanner McKee
- CB Eli Ricks
- TE Dallas Goedert
- G Trevor Keegan
- G Mekhi Becton