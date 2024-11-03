Cincinnati Bengals full inactive list for Week 9 game against Raiders
Last time the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders squared off against each other was in the Wild Card Round of the NFL playoffs back in 2022. The Bengals won that game and then went on to make the Super Bowl for the third time in franchise history before being bested by the Los Angeles Rams.
The stakes aren't quite as high as last time for today's game between the Bengals and Raiders, but they're still pretty high as both teams are trying to climb out of an early hole and stay alive in the playoff picture in the AFC.
After a 2-2 start to the season, the Raiders have lost four straight games to sink to the bottom of the AFC West. They're trying to prevent a complete collapse. Similarly, the Bengals are just a single game better than the Raiders record-wise, and they'll look to bounce back after being dominated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.
It's worth pointing out that the Raiders will be without starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell for the contest, as he's sidelined due to a fractured thumb that he suffered in Week 7.
Gardner Minshew is expected to start in O'Connell's place. Minshew has a career 1-2 record against the Bengals. He went 1-1 against Cincinnati with the Jacksonville Jacksonville and most recently he lost last season as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.
O'Connell won't be the only player stationed on the sideline. As is the case every week, both teams had to list some players on their respective inactive lists. Below you'll find the full list of inactive players for both the Bengals and Raiders ahead of their Week 9 clash.
Position
Player
WR
Tee Higgins
WR
Charlie Jones
RB
Zach Moss
OL
Orlando Brown Jr.
WR
Jermaine Burton
TE
Tanner McLachlan
DT
Jay Tufele
Joe Burrow is going to have limited pass-catching weapons against the Raiders with both Tee Higgins and Jermaine Burton inactive. Thankfully, Ja'Marr Chase is healthy and is playing at an elite level.
Burrow will also have less protection in front of him with Orlando Brown Jr. not suiting up. Expect the Raiders to target that absence using Maxx Crosby.
Las Vegas Raiders full Week 9 inactive list
Position
Player
RB
Dylan Laube
CB
Sam Webb
S
Trey Taylor
C
Andre James
DE
Janarius Robinson