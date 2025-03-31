Cincinnati Bengals need-specific 3-round 2025 NFL mock draft

Different front offices have different draft strategies. Some traditionally draft for need, while others tend to take the best player available, regardless of position. Some front offices blend both.

Here, the Cincinnati Bengals opt to address their most glaring needs with their first three picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1 (No. 17 overall): James Pearce Jr., Defensive end, Tennessee

It's no secret that edge rusher is one of the Bengals' biggest needs heading the draft, and they address it here. Cincinnati had one of the least-imposing pass-rushes in the NFL last season, and that was with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson leading the league in sacks.

Hendrickson faces an uncertain future with the franchise, and it's imperative that the team adds other impact players at edge, regardless of what happens with Hendrickson. James Pearce Jr. could be that guy.

Throughout his collegiate career, Pearce demonstrated an ability to break through the line of scrimmage and wreak havoc in the backfield. During his final two years at Tennessee, Pearce recorded 28 tackles for a loss and 17.5 sacks -- the exact type of production that Cincinnati could desperately use.

Unsurprisingly, Pearce was named First-Team All-SEC in both of those seasons. His addition would immediately help to address arguably Cincinnati's biggest area of need at this point.

Round 2 (No. 49 overall): Tate Ratledge, Guard, Georgia

In addition to edge rusher, one of Cincinnati's most glaring needs is at guard. Honestly, they really need to strengthen the entire offensive line in front of Joe Burrow. As a team, the Bengals allowed 48 sacks last season, which was tied for the seventh-most league-wide. Adding Georgia guard Tate Ratledge in the second round could help there.

Ratledge has solid size for the O-Line, and he's coming off of an illustrious college career that saw him help Georgia win two National Championships as a key cog on the line. He was a two-time First-Team All-SEC player and was named a First-Team All-American last season. He looks like a guy who could potentially come in and contribute right away, which is exactly what the Bengals need.

Round 3 (No. 81 overall): Jaylen Reed, Safety, Penn State

The Bengals are checking the boxes here by using their top three picks to address arguably their three biggest needs: Pass rush, offensive line and the secondary. Cincinnati could use some added depth at both spots in the secondary, and it wouldn't be surprising if they draft select a safety and a cornerback at some point during the draft. For this particular mock, they go with safety.

Jaylen Reed played four seasons at Penn State, and he enters the draft as an intriguing prospect at the position. He has a nose for the ball, as evidenced by the five interceptions he recorded during his junior and senior seasons. He is also a capapable tackler in the open field. He had 51 solo tackles last season.

If still available in the third round, Reed could be a nice addition to the secondary in Cincinnati.