Why the Cincinnati Bengals are a perfect Maxx Crosby trade fit

The Cincinnati Bengals already went against their conservative reputation by acquiring recent victorious hero quarterback Joe Flacco, but they could really blow the doors off with a Maxx Crosby trade.

Swapping some Day 3 draft capital for Flacco wasn't the boldest of moves cost-wise. Nevertheless, credit Duke Tobin and the Bengals' personnel department for somehow convincing the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns to deal away their Week 1 starter.

Does a Maxx Crosby trade to Cincinnati sound like a delusional pipe dream? Well bear with me, because I'm about to tell you why the Bengals are a better suitor than most.

Trey Hendrickson is a flexible asset in Bengals' potential Maxx Crosby trade

We're still a ways out from the NFL trade deadline, but sports media legend Trey Wingo dropped a breaking news bombshell on Tuesday about how the Dallas Cowboys have inquired about trading for Maxx Crosby.

Cue the Raiders boots on the ground reporters who'll source the organization and dismiss any notion that Crosby is for sale.

But let's be honest, Las Vegas is a bad 2-5 team, they're entering a bye in Week 8, and need as many assets as possible for the future to score a franchise quarterback among many other pieces. Much as I loved his career renaissance in Seattle, Geno Smith ain't it.

Now onto the Trey Hendrickson of it all. The Bengals clearly don't respect him enough to pay him what he's worth. It's an annual soap opera of unrequited love from the front office to Hendrickson. He's sucked it up and played at a lower rate than he deserves.

Whether Cincinnati goes "all-in" to plug in Crosby opposite Hendrickson for the rest of 2025, or includes him in the package, that'd be better than another standoff between the Bengals brain trust and their best outside free-agent signing of all-time. Hendrickson's inclusion in a trade would diminish Cincinnati's need to include as much premium draft capital.

Bengals can help Raiders fill multiple positions of desperate need

If the Bengals were a little squeamish about trading Hendrickson, their latest first-round pick, Shemar Stewart, has historic athleticism and tons of upside. That could be a big selling point, although a package for Crosby centered on Stewart would likely cost Cincinnati more in terms of draft picks.

Moving to the second level of defense, Las Vegas' linebacker corps is comprised off a gaggle of veteran castoffs. All of them are entering free agency this offseason. We're talking about Devin White, Jamal Adams, and Elandon Roberts.

Literally every single meaningful 'backer on Cincinnati's roster is potential trade bait. Whether it's demoted captain Logan Wilson, the underutilized Oren Burks, or either rookie in Demetrius Knight Jr. or Barrett Carter, any of them would be worth the sacrifice for Crosby.

Now let's move on to the secondary. Raiders cornerback Eric Stokes is enjoying a resurgent 2025 campaign. However, he has an extensive injury history, and will also be hitting the open market in about five months' time. Not many other bright spots at that position in Vegas other than rookie Darien Porter.

Good news for the Silver and Black? They could easily pick up Bengals corner Cam Taylor-Britt in a Crosby deal. CTB is in Zac Taylor's doghouse, and to me, Pete Carroll seems like the ideal head coach to let Taylor-Britt be himself, give him a fresh change of scenery, and get the most out of him.

Bengals' salary cap health looms large in Maxx Crosby trade

Whatever valid criticisms you want to hurtle at the Bengals, they have situated themselves quite well under the NFL salary cap despite massive paydays for Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins of late.

Yours truly wears out the OverTheCap.com simulator. Call it an unpaid side hustle, and trust me when I say there is a world where the Bengals can retain Hendrickson beyond 2025, make enough room for Crosby, and re-sign some of their key in-house pieces in the coming years.

There are a select few of debatable, must-keep free agents on the horizon in Cincinnati through the 2027 offseason. Those are running back Chase Brown, left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and emerging stud cornerback DJ Turner.

More on the finer salary cap details below so we can get to the exclamation point of this piece.

Breaking down Bengals' godfather Maxx Crosby trade offer

So here's my final answer for how the 2025 Cincinnati Bengals should go about executing this once-in-a-generation opportunity to execute a hypothetical Maxx Crosby trade:

Bengals receive: DE Maxx Crosby

Raiders receive: DE Shemar Stewart, LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt, 2026 1st-round pick, 2027 conditional 3rd-round pick

Restructuring Burrow's contract, per OTC, would save the Bengals over $19 million this year to make room for Crosby's 2025 cap hit. Chase and Higgins restructuring in 2026 would create over $26 million more in combined cap space, giving Cincinnati an estimated $61.7 million to play with.

Hendrickson could be franchise tagged at $30.2 million, according to CBS Sports guru Joel Corry. To be determined what his future is, but we're sticking with the Bengals' status quo of going year-to-year for him. I know I'm contradicting myself from what I said earlier. This value is a mere guesstimate placeholder.

There would be a projected $93.9 million for Cincinnati to re-sign Turner — if an extension isn't worked out when he's first eligible in the 2026 offseason — Chase Brown, and Orlando Brown Jr. in 2027 if it's so desired. Throw in starting safety Jordan Battle, nickelback Dax Hill and even current WR3 Andrei Iosivas if you like, too.

It's so doable. It's so possible. And remember, this is all with Hendrickson still in the picture for 2026 and possibly beyond.

On the Raiders' side of this trade, Wilson would be on the books in Las Vegas for under $14 million across the next two seasons, Taylor-Britt would require a modest new contract extension, and Stewart would be a high-ceiling edge defender for the Raiders to build around in lieu of Crosby.

Las Vegas basically gets two first-rounders from Cincinnati in Stewart and the 2026 draft choice, along with that conditional third-rounder that would, in all likelihood, turn into a Round 2 selection.

If Hendrickson must be kicked in, and the Bengals have to ride into the future with a defensive end duo of Crosby and Stewart, so be it. But for me, I'd rather see the Crosby-Hendrickson tandem wreak havoc for the rest of this year and hopefully beyond.

Who Dey Heads, tell me I'm on to something. This is an ingenious scheme that'd catapult the franchise forward into a hopefully-healthy Joe Burrow prime. Come on down to Cincinnati, Maxx Crosby!!

