Cincinnati Bengals scrap for playoff spot in 2025 game-by-game prediction

As the NFL season approaches at a rapid pace, it's hard to say what the upcoming season has in store for the Bengals. An offseason filled with highs — extensions for their star receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins — and lows — lackluster free agency signings and a controversial draft class — has left the team with a lot of questions going into their first game of the season.

Zac Taylor's squad has finished with a mediocre record of 9-8 in each of the past two years, which is just bad enough to miss the playoffs and just good enough to land a spot in the middle of the draft.

The Bengals' 2025 schedule has a slate of interesting matchups: a series against the top-heavy NFC North, Joe Burrow and Josh Allen's third head-to-head dual, and as always, six games against their AFC North rivals.

In the following slides, find out how the Bengals will fare in each of their 17 games. Will their final record be enough to end a two-year playoff drought?

Week 1: Bengals defeat Browns 24-17

For much of Joe Burrow's time in Cincinnati, the first game of the season has been a bit of a boogeyman for the Bengals. In his five years as a pro, the $275 million quarterback has a 1-4 record in season openers, while head coach Zac Taylor's 1-5 record has been even worse.

With this in mind, the Bengals come into Huntington Bank Field with a chip on their shoulder and take home a scrappy win. Their offense doesn't play at its highest level, but it's just enough to get past a Cleveland Browns team that may be more focused on figuring out its quarterback situation than actually winning games.

Projected record: 1-0

Week 2: Bengals defeat Jaguars 30-27

The Bengals' home opener features a 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship rematch between Burrow and Trevor Lawrence. Between college and the pros, Burrow holds a 2-0 lead over Lawrence in head-to-head matchups, and that lead will extend in 2025.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' addition of Travis Hunter could pose a challenge, as it will be early enough in the season that teams won't know what to expect from the Heisman winner, but the Bengals take this one in a shootout.

Projected record: 2-0

Week 3: Vikings defeat Bengals 27-23

After an uncharacteristic 2-0 start for the Bengals, the Minnesota Vikings hand them their first loss of the season. It's yet to be seen how J.J. McCarthy will perform in his redshirt "rookie" year, but he's taking over the reins of the perfect team for early success.

The Vikings had a 14-3 record last season and come into 2025 with solid weapons, a stifling defense and a revamped offensive line. That will be too much for the Bengals in this one.

Projected record: 2-1

Week 4: Broncos defeat Bengals 28-27

The Bengals won an overtime thriller the last time they faced the Denver Broncos in their penultimate game of the previous regular season. As quarterback Bo Nix enters his second year, he could be set to take a big step forward — or fall victim to a sophomore slump.

Regardless, the Sean Payton-led squad will be a tough out for the Bengals in a difficult road environment. Cincinnati's first primetime appearance of the season ends in heartbreaking fashion, as they lose in the final seconds.

Projected record: 2-2

Week 5: Bengals defeat Lions 35-31

Ohio vs. Michigan doesn't quite hit the same in the NFL, but the Bengals and Detroit Lions will do their best to recreate that magic in what could be one of the season's highest-scoring games.

On paper, the reigning NFC North champions are set to be a top contender in 2025, but the losses of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn may present them with more challenges than expected early in the season. Joe Burrow puts together a career-best performance and outshines Jared Goff in a shootout.

Projected record: 3-2

Week 6: Packers defeat Bengals 27-24

Burrow goes up against fellow 2020 draftee Jordan Love, who has a legitimate claim to being the second-best quarterback from the class. Visiting Lambeau Field is never easy, especially against a Green Bay Packers team that, on paper, is better than the Bengals in virtually every area. They keep it close, but Zac Taylor's squad falls just short of the upset.

Projected record: 3-3

Cincinnati Bengals v Pittsburgh Steelers | Justin K. Aller/GettyImages

Week 7: Bengals defeat Steelers 28-6

New defensive coordinator Al Golden's unit delivers its best performance of the season to date against the Bengals' bitter rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whether it's Aaron Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, or even Will Howard under center for Mike Tomlin, it won't be enough to keep up with Joe Burrow. Through seven weeks, the Bengals find themselves an impressive 2-0 against divisional opponents.

Projected record: 4-3

Week 8: Bengals defeat Jets 30-9

The Bengals' defense stays hot against quarterback Justin Fields and the New York Jets, going a second consecutive week without allowing a touchdown.

First-year head coach Aaron Glenn appears likely to take his new team in the right direction, but it may be a couple of years before everything gets figured out. Two dominant defensive showings in a row leaves Bengals fans asking the question, "Is this defense legit, or did it just go up against the Jets and Steelers?"

Projected record: 5-3

Week 9: Bears defeat Bengals 34-31

A nuclear performance by Caleb Williams gives Bengals fans the answer they were looking for. Between a new head coach in Ben Johnson, big-time signings on both sides of the trenches and an exciting rookie class, the Chicago Bears may come into 2025 as the league's most improved team.

That promise shows itself when they visit Cincinnati, punching the Bengals' defense in the mouth and handing them their first home loss of the season.

Projected record: 5-4

Week 11: Steelers defeat Bengals 14-6

Three weeks after the Bengals held them from scoring a touchdown, the Pittsburgh Steelers return the favor. Even the best players have their off days, and Joe Burrow proves to be no exception coming out of the bye week, as T.J. Watt & Co. create too much pressure for the franchise quarterback to get into a rhythm. However, a nine-point outing will turn out to be a one-time occurrence for Zac Taylor's high-powered offense.

Projected record: 5-5

Week 12: Bengals defeat Patriots 31-30

Last time these teams went head-to-head, it was a disappointing performance for the Bengals, who lost their season opener against a team predicted by many to finish at the bottom of the league. A lot has changed for the New England Patriots since.

The Patriots hired Mike Vrabel as head coach, brought in an impressive group of free agents and rookies, and quarterback Drake Maye has undergone a season's worth of development. That improvement won't be enough to beat the Bengals, as Burrow gives an MVP-level performance to win in dramatic fashion.

Projected record: 6-5

Cincinnati Bengals v Baltimore Ravens | Patrick Smith/GettyImages

Week 13: Bengals defeat Ravens 27-24

Burrow's Thanksgiving debut will mark the fourth consecutive season that the Baltimore Ravens host the Bengals in primetime. Each of those games has resulted in a heartbreaking loss for the road team, including a season-ending injury to its franchise quarterback. This time, with all eyes on the Bengals, they buck the trend and hand Lamar Jackson a devastating loss with a last-second field goal.

Projected record: 7-5

Week 14: Bengals defeat Bills 37-31

Now the Bengals are cooking. Joe Burrow is undefeated against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in his career, and this game will be no exception. During the Zac Taylor-Burrow era, the Bengals have proven they play their best football in November and December. That winter dominance continues into 2025 in a game won by the last team with the ball.

Projected record :8-5

Week 15: Ravens defeat Bengals 24-23

Predicting a 2-0 record against the Baltimore Ravens feels greedy. Lamar Jackson has given the Bengals too many problems throughout his career to simply roll over and hand them the division. In a gritty game, the Ravens return the favor with a last-second field goal of their own, earning a win that could give them the AFC North crown for a third consecutive season.

Projected record: 8-6

Week 16: Bengals defeat Dolphins 27-20

With only three games to go, a rematch between college rivals Burrow and Tua Tagovailoa will carry major playoff implications. The Miami Dolphins have struggled in the winter under Mike McDaniel's leadership, which is the opposite of how the Bengals tend to perform late in the season.

Despite that trend, this Sunday Night Football matchup remains close, but the Bengals pull out the win, leaving them just one victory away from clinching a playoff spot.

Projected record: 9-6

Week 17: Bengals defeat Cardinals 41-27

In their second-to-last game of the season, the Bengals clinch a playoff spot with a win over the Arizona Cardinals. Joe Burrow and his star-studded offense deliver their best performance of the season by racking up 41 points.

But the game feels closer than the final score indicates, as Kyler Murray's team remains in the playoff race. Now that they've stamped their ticket to the postseason, the Bengals will go into their final game with a big question: should they rest or play their starters?

Projected record: 10-6

Week 18: Browns defeat Bengals 19-10

The Bengals choose to rest their starters in the final game of the regular season, having clinched a wildcard spot but fallen short of the division title to the Baltimore Ravens. Jake Browning and the Bengals' B-team put up a fight that ultimately proves futile against a Cleveland Browns team looking to end their year on a high note.

Verdict: Bengals make the NFL playoffs as the sixth seed with a 10-7 record

Finishing the regular season with a 10-7 record, the Bengals end their two-season playoff drought and return to the postseason as the No. 6 seed. They end up falling short of the divisional title, but secure a trip to Arrowhead Stadium for a matchup against the No. 3 seed Kansas City Chiefs.