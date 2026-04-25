Cincinnati native Brian Parker II gives Bengals even more Joe Burrow protection

The Cincinnati Bengals have been all over the map on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, but if nothing else, they've made a concerted effort to fortify the blocking in front of quarterback Joe Burrow.

Duke left tackle and Cincinnati-born offensive lineman Brian Parker II came off the board with the No. 189 overall pick in the sixth round. It's being viewed as a great value pick, because Parker is capable of playing just about anywhere up front.

Parker has to be hyped up to play for his hometown team and to protect a superstar like Burrow for a living. Let's dive into how he fits on the Bengals' roster, especially in the context of his pre-draft process, where he took reps at center.

Bengals score versatile offensive line chess piece in Duke's Brian Parker II with 189th overall pick

Even before finding the X post below, my mind went right to Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2024 first-rounder Graham Barton, who played left tackle at Duke before converting to center in the NFL.

Awesome value here for the #Bengals to get an experienced OL in Brian Parker.



Parker has 33 career starts at right and left tackle, but played center in high school, in practices and during @ShrineBowl week 🎥⬇️



He’s drawn comparisons to another Duke OT➡️OC convert Graham… pic.twitter.com/gp0GI8ofo2 — Eric Galko (@EricGalko) April 25, 2026

The Bengals already drafted Auburn center Connor Lew in the fourth round, but he's coming off a torn ACL. It stands to reason that Parker could be a backup behind Ted Karras until Lew is fully cleared, but his versatility expands beyond that potential avenue to the gridiron.

If Lew is indeed the heir apparent to Karras, who's due for free agency in 2027, then Parker can be at least a passable swing tackle, or viable competition for that spot against veteran Cody Ford.

Another possibility: Parker winds up as the long-term right guard. Dalton Risner played well in that spot last season, yet he's only on a one-year contract. There's a chance Risner could become too expensive next offseason once he hits the open market, paving the way for Parker to take his place.

Noted Bengals fans and draft experts at Gridiron Grading are especially bullish on Parker's outlook in Cincinnati. Just look at GG's track record. They are pretty spot-on in assessing all 32 teams' draft hauls every single year:

New Bengals OT/OC Brian Parker was one of our favorite players in the draft.



He was a starter at OT for Duke, but he has the flex to play all over the line.



His production profile is as good as it gets on Day 3 of the draft.



We thought he belonged in Round 2.



Awesome pick. pic.twitter.com/LrDun60LHP — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) April 25, 2026

Burrow has to be thrilled with how this offseason has gone for the most part. Maybe not with the Bengals' decision to draft Georgia wideout Colbie Young in Round 4, but it's hard to poke holes in the vast majority of the team's other acquisitions.

All indications are that Parker could symbolize the best value in this Cincinnati rookie class. After possible reaches on Young and cornerback Tacario Davis, Parker feels like a legitimate steal.