Conflicting injury reports suddenly surface on Bengals rival superstar QB

The Cincinnati Bengals are no strangers to inadvertent collisions at practice involving their quarterback. Just recently, Joe Burrow got knocked down by rookie first-rounder Shemar Stewart, which instigated a scuffle. The good news? Burrow emerged from the incident unharmed.

It's unclear what exactly the result was of a similar mishap at Baltimore Ravens practice on Wednesday, but two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson fell to the turf and was forced to leave the field.

Conflicting reports have surfaced about Jackson's health and what he might've hurt. Let's see what we can parse out of those.

Lamar Jackson banged up at Ravens camp, but his diagnosis is unclear

ESPN's Jamison Hensley reported that Jackson suffered "what appeared to be a right hand/wrist injury." Not long thereafter, a Ravens spokesman told The Athletic's Jeff Zrebiec that Jackson got his foot stepped on and was "fine."

Hmm. I'm young enough to remember when Burrow tore a ligament in his right throwing wrist during a game against the Ravens that ended his 2023 season. It legitimately threatened his career, but as he's done before, Burrow came back better than ever.

Jackson has had his own injury woes in the past, but nothing comes to mind that has anything to do with that golden right arm of his. The dynamic dual-threat playmaker has struggled more with injuries to the wheels that have made him a one-of-one superstar.

So while I'm more inclined to believe a team spokesperson about the nature of any injury, there are literal eyewitnesses who can attest to Jackson dealing with a hand or wrist problem. It's bizarre to say the least, and definitely worth monitoring for the Bengals and the rest of the AFC North and league for that matter.

The Ravens have come up small time and again in the playoffs, failing to capitalize on Jackson's elite regular-season play with a Super Bowl triumph. Still plenty of runway left in Jackson's career to get it done, but if he suffers a health setback of any kind, it opens the door for Cincinnati to seize the division crown.

If I had to go with my gut, I'd say Lamar will be just fine for Week 1 and beyond. I'd also rather the Bengals beat the Ravens at full strength, because unlike some toxic fans that populate every fan base, I do not wish harm upon the opposition.

But we have to acknowledge the possibility of Jackson being injured and how much that'd impact the Bengals' outlook in 2025. Even if he's fine now, it could be a situation where he's banged up and it lingers over the course of a long, 17-game season. Time will tell if this is just a minor deal or if it's something Baltimore has to be seriously concerned about.

