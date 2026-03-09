Contract details emerge on Bengals free-agent safety fans have begged for

The Kansas City Chiefs have given the Cincinnati Bengals a lot of grief during the Joe Burrow era, but the pull of returning to his native Queen City was too much for KC safety Bryan Cook to resist.

Cook was born in Cincinnati, played college football for the Cincinnati Bearcats, and proceeded to the NFL as a Chiefs second-round pick. After winning two Super Bowls with Kansas City, Cook parlayed his career-best 2025 campaign into a solid contract to suit up for the Bengals.

Continue reading for more on Cook's signing, which, let the record show, is something we at Stripe Hype have manifested via exhaustive mock offseason exercises and even a flagship piece from earlier today.

Bengals' unconventional Bryan Cook contract is a heavily front-loaded 3-year deal

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Cook's deal in Cincinnati amounts to $40.25 million over three years, including $18 million in Year 1.

Because, you know, the Bengals are fully incapable of doing player contracts like normal human beings.

Beggars can't be choosers, though. It was looking pretty dark at the dawn of the NFL's legal tampering window in free agency. Quality defenders, including multiple studs from my aforementioned mock offseason, were flying off the free-agent big board. John Franklin-Myers was a particularly tough blow to take.

...But then the Bengals finally did something! They got Bryan Cook. His affinity for his hometown can't be underestimated as a decisive factor in getting this contract done.

Most top-market players wouldn't agree to such an absurd contract structure, where they're due to make less as their contract progresses. Whatever. This was the outcome myself and many fans wanted. Cook is a cerebral, sure-tackling safety with decent coverage chops who can pick up the slack for the Bengals' lackluster front seven, particularly as a run defender .

The Bengals going from Geno Stone to Bryan Cook in terms of tackling might be the biggest upgrade any team has made at any one individual thing all day https://t.co/8JJDeKLHE8 — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) March 9, 2026

As welcome as the news of Cook's arrival is, Duke Tobin still has a lot of work to do to fix this defense. My mock offseason included Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal landing in Cincy as a package deal alongside Cook. Can't tell you how amped I'd be if that came to fruition.

No free agent at defensive tackle — save for, I don't know, Calais Campbell? — gives the Bengals a meaningful pass rush upgrade from the interior d-line. Their linebacker corps still looks like a mess on paper. It ain't pretty.

Hopefully, with the 10th overall pick in the draft, and another free-agent addition or two, Cincinnati's D can take a meaningful step forward in 2026.

The foundation of the unit, however, will be built on what's looking like an exceptional secondary. This back end starring Cook and boundary corners DJ Turner and Dax Hill — complemented by the likes of nickel Jalen Davis and Cook's fellow safety, Jordan Battle — has the chance to be truly special.