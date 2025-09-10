Critical Bengals rookie is going under the radar entering Week 2

We're to the point now where the Cincinnati Bengals have fully turned the page to Week 2 and their home opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Celebrating a 1-0 record was fun for a bit, especially given how well the defense played.

Since the Bengals' typically dynamic offense struggled to move the ball in the second half, though, all eyes will be on that unit to see if they can bounce back at Paycor Stadium. Certain bold predictions suggest Joe Burrow is about to go absolutely nuclear, which I'm fully here for.

In order for Burrow and the good guys to realize their potential, as is always the case with football, it all starts up front. That brings us to the other Cincinnati rookie who'll be under the microscope in Week 2.

Dylan Fairchild must step up vs. Jaguars after rocky NFL debut

The rookie third-rounder out of Georgia was a shoo-in for the left guard job ever once he joined the Bengals. Last year's guard play was atrocious, and Fairchild impressed through training camp and the preseason enough to start Week 1 relatively uncontested.

Whether it was a "welcome to the NFL" type of outing, or the fact that the Browns' defensive front is among the best in the sport, Fairchild didn't fare so well in his debut. Whereas Fairchild's draft classmates Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. were pivotal to the defense's stout effort, the offensive line suffered as he recorded a 54.8 PFF grade.

It might surprise fans to know that Fairchild wasn't necessarily the Bengals blocker who had the most trouble in Cleveland. New right guard Dalton Risner, albeit having just signed after training camp, had a 43.6 PFF grade in relief of an injured Lucas Patrick.

Risner should be fine, as he's proven to be an excellent pass protector throughout his career. How Fairchild responds in Week 2 will be critical to Cincinnati's bid to start the new season 2-0. PFF credited Fairchild with four QB pressures allowed on 29 pass blocking snaps for a grade of 36.9 in that department.

Myles Garrett's singular presence in the Browns' trenches is so difficult to game plan for. When it comes to Jacksonville, the strength of the defense stems from its edge rushing duo of Josh Hines-Allen and past No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker.

The Jags just don't have the same depth Cleveland boasts, though, so that should make Fairchild's assignment a little easier. Plus, any first-game NFL jitters are out of the way, and the o-line did enough as a whole to get the Bengals in the end zone twice for a huge win in the AFC North to set the tone for 2025.

Fairchild's collegiate SEC background should only aid his transition as he continues to acclimate to the pro game. Like with many members of the Bengals offense from Week 1, it feels like Fairchild has little elsewhere to trend but up from here.

