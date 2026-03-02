Dalton Risner's electrifying press conference affirms harsh Bengals truth

The only better news than Dalton Risner re-signing with the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday was when Risner hit the podium to meet with the media in a victory-lap press conference.

I've given my two cents on how stupid it was to wait this long to extend Risner. At least it happened before he hit free agency. That piece also flew out of my brain and onto the keyboard so fast that the news of Risner's contract details hadn't even hit yet.

Welp. Now we know what the terms are. And in viewing Risner's presser in tandem with said terms, I'm just all the more baffled at the strategery.

The Bengals front office is (yet again) getting too cute re: Dalton Risner

I refer to the Bengals' front office strategy as "strategery" because it's about as nonsensical and fittingly misspelled as it gets.

Risner addressed the media on Monday and gave possibly the best press conference I've seen in my entire life. As insightful, transparent, vulnerable, and straight-up real as you'll ever hear a professional athlete be in such a public-facing setting.

Skip to any part of this presser. I won't bore you with a wall of text/quotes, save for a few selections that fit the scope of this article below. It's all worth taking in. His epic football journey, his humble beginnings, overcoming adversity. How the Bengals didn't lock this man up for the rest of his career is beyond me. More on that in a second.

Dalton Risner speaks to the media.



Presented by @geteero https://t.co/rl7txX3NRM — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 2, 2026

And yes, Risner expressed appreciation for the coaching staff and organization for believing in him, alluding to how he couldn't get a team to buy into him before the Bengals.

"I didn't really care to hit free agency... I wanted to be a Cincinnati Bengal. They did a lot of compromising and I did a lot of compromising... I've never felt this way about an organization." — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 2, 2026

"I truly feel I've never been seen or valued the way I am here and that starts with Ted Karras. ... He opened the door and say we take you the way you are." ... Dalton Risner thrilled to re-sign in Cincinnati. — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) March 2, 2026

But even still, taking in the part where Risner said he had to do a lot of compromising (I'm sure he did) to stay in a Bengals uniform, I can't help but be rubbed the wrong way. Why is that, you ask? Because take a look-see at his contract details, via ESPN's Adam Schefter: One year, worth *up to* $5 million.

Seriously? A mere one-year commitment for a right guard starter who eclipses anyone Cincinnati has had by far in Joe Burrow's whole career?

Be honest: Do you really think this deal gets done if Burrow isn't *personally* checking on Risner throughout the offseason? How bad of a look would it be if a deal didn't go through?

Dalton Risner: Joe Burrow checked in a lot during the process (of negotiating). That meant a lot. — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) March 2, 2026

Risner has plenty of football left in him. He said as much on Monday. He said he would love fro the Bengals to be his last stop as an NFL player. The team could've gone further to ensure that'd happen. Predictably, they didn't.

I swear, the galaxy-brained geniuses building this roster will stop at nothing to sabotage themselves at every possible turn. Why does it have to be this hard??

While Risner is making far more than the league-minimum deal he signed last August — the tardy timing of which, by the way, contributed to Burrow's latest major injury — it's just lame that it's only one-year. And that it's not more money. Because Risner deserves to be rewarded as much as anyone. Instead, the organization is endeavoring not to, in Duke Tobin's words, create "future problems" salary cap-wise by being way more conservative than is necessary.

The Bengals locker room loves Risner. The fanbase loves him. The coaching staff loves him. Sounds like, insofar as they're capable of affection/care for players, the powers that be in the higher seats of the organization love him.

Doesn't mean Dalton Risner still wasn't low-balled and low-committed-to in the end.

I will laugh forever when Duke Tobin drafts Risner's 2027 replacement in the second or third round. And by "laugh" I of course mean weep into a pillow and then scream at the sky.