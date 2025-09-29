Demetrius Knight Jr's Week 4 arrival symbolizes no quit in Joe Burrow-less Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are questing for their first win of 2025 without Joe Burrow against the Denver Broncos in Week 4. All the NFL world is watching on Monday Night Football, and at the very least, pregame vibes are through the roof in the Mile High City.

Only so much can be done with the Bengals' offense. They've struggled to run the ball and run block in general to a historic degree. The team is coming off a 48-10 loss in Minnesota, which doesn't inspire a lot of confidence.

But then again, based on one highly touted player's arrival to Empower Field, perhaps Cincinnati is playing for something bigger. Perhaps a prime-time stunner is in store if this jolt of positive energy is any indication.

Bengals rookie Demetrius Knight Jr. pays tribute to Joe Burrow before Monday Night Football in Denver

One player who could really stand to step up in Week 4 is Demetrius Knight Jr., the rookie second-round pick out of South Carolina.

Knight ranks 66th among 74 qualifying linebackers in PFF's defensive grades. However, he does have 21 combined tackles through three games. Just a little better gap discipline will go a long way. Also going a long way was his pregame fit, which was none other than a No. 9 Joe Burrow jersey.

Demetrius Knight Jr. showing some love to his QB, wearing Joe Burrow’s jersey as he arrives for MNF.#Bengals | @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0cGuHUj2PH — Regan Holgate (@HolgateRegan) September 29, 2025

Immaculate drip going on here from Knight. Sorry if that's too Gen Z for the older heads out there — I count myself among you — but let's be real here! Knight is endearing himself to the locker room, and also making a bold statement with his fashion choice.

Rocking the Joe Brrr No. 9, to me, symbolizes how Knight and the Bengals aren't punting on the 2025 season just because Burrow is sidelined for months due to a turf toe injury. Their blowout defeat against the Vikings, at least for the time being, could be chalked up to the fluke nature of letting Minnesota score two defensive touchdowns.

How often will that happen? Let's pray it's never again, right? Haven't the football gods done us enough harm by robbing us of another prime Joe Burrow season?

Now look, use Who Dey Heads can't have complete blind faith that Knight will be part of Cincinnati's bounce-back effort versus the Broncos. For a 25-year-old rookie, Knight's NFL learning curve has been steeper than is ideal thus far, especially after he garnered so much hype in training camp.

However Monday night turns out — it's a very tough matchup in a vast variety of ways — the Bengals must be encouraged at least internally that they can persevere through their current struggles to stay in the AFC playoff hunt sans Burrow. That's about all us fans can hope for.

