Do not sleep on the Bengals pulling off something wild in 2026

Don't be surprised if the Cincinnati Bengals get the 2026 offseason started off with a loud bang.

The Bengals are in a championship window, but it's being wasted by injuries and a bad defense. That simply will not stand, especially not with the ownership signing off on the biggest contracts in franchise history. The expectation in 2026 is going to be competing for a Super Bowl, which will almost certainly lead to some major offseason fireworks.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not the general manager of the team, but his presence undoubtedly influences a ton of what this team does from the top down. In the 2026 offseason, we could see the Bengals pull of something absolutely bonkers.

Bengals should be considered one of the most aggressive teams of the 2026 offseason

Our friends over at FanSided.com recently pegged the Bengals as the 4th most likely team to go from missing the playoffs to contending in 2026. Here's part of what they had to say:

"Still, this is as talented an offense in the NFL. Their defense? Not so much. It could get worse with Trey Hendrickson being a free agent, but they could slap the franchise tag on him. They need wholesale changes there, and we’re not sure Zac Taylor is the right guy to lead this team. However, they have a top quarterback. Joe Burrow is great, and that’s the most important piece to winning a Super Bowl in this league."



- FanSided.com

It could be a splash signing in NFL free agency or a big trade for a veteran player, but nobody should be expecting the Bengals to sit on their hands.

They didn't pay Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and others just to sit around this offseason, see what happens, and hope for the best. The directive for Bengals GM Duke Tobin is going to be to assemble a defense that can support Joe Burrow en route to the Super Bowl.

And here's a fun idea: Maybe the Bengals try to swing a blockbuster trade for disgruntled Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby. You never know.

Whatever it ends up being, expect the Bengals to be aggressive, and expect them to make a push for the AFC North again in 2026. There's no way this team is going to stay down in the dumps like this, not with Joe Burrow and the weapons he has offensively. This team is too good to be missing outon the postseason, and they realize the reason for that.

Even if it does require putting the franchise tag on Trey Hendrickson, they are currently projected to have nearly $60 million in cap space. There are no excuses for Tobin to approach this offseason with anything other than championship-level aggression.

