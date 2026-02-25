Duke Tobin appears to drop big hint on Bengals' 2026 NFL Draft strategy

Duke Tobin can insist all he wants that the Cincinnati Bengals are all-in every single year under his watch. He's been employed since the last Clinton administration, and undeservedly so in my personal estimation. Along with the estimation of many others.

Like it or not, though, we're stuck with this guy, Who Dey Nation. Tobin can only go as all-in as ownership allows him to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster. I guess? He also might be incompetent. That's as kind as I can characterize the decades-long dookie of a Duke sitch.

During his lengthy press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, Tobin didn't want to get into specifics about how he'd go about spending Cincinnati's considerable resources to improve the team this offseason. That didn't stop him, at least in terms of how I read between the lines, from dropping a huge clue into the Bengals' approach to the 2026 NFL Draft.

Duke Tobin implies Bengals could go complete opposite of Shemar Stewart with first-round pick

Skewing toward a younger prospect with limitless upside but zero polish didn't pan out so well for our beloved Duke when he selected Shemar Stewart 17th overall in the 2025 draft. Stewart had an injury-riddled rookie campaign and looked abysmal when he was well enough to play.

Tobin's entire offseason last year was a disaster. It seems he's at least open to a changed approach regarding the draft.

When asked about the age of prospects the Bengals are considering, especially after he drafted Demetrius Knight Jr. in Round 2 after Stewart, Tobin had this to say:

"I don't believe a 25-year-old is old. I think a 25-year-old is young, still has a lot of football left in his body. So it's a data point. It's something we're aware of. It might affect the longevity down the road, but sometimes, it can also be a benefit. The guy's a little more mature in his body, a little more stable, maybe, in how he conducts himself in his personal life. Or whatever it is. But you know, age is a number. Guys are playing longer these years. And so, it's a factor, but it's not a big factor for us."

Knight turns 26 in July. He was one of the handful or so of worst linebackers in the NFL last season. His draft classmate and fellow starter, Barrett Carter, might've been the very worst.

You know what's hilarious? That same principle couldn't be applied to Trey Hendrickson, whom the Bengals have low-balled and disrespected at every turn despite his elite pass rushing ability. Hendrickson wasn't a full-time NFL starter until his fourth season, and last with the New Orleans Saints, before he signed to play in Cincinnati as a free agent.

Guess how hold Trey Hendrickson until December 5 of his fourth NFL season? You already know. Twenty-five years old.

One wonders if Tobin is too dense to consider this. Highly probable.

Anyway, guess who's turning 25 years old on April 5 and should be squarely on the Bengals' draft radar on Day 1, if not Day 2? Miami Hurricanes defensive end Akheem Mesidor. As Underdog's NFL Draft show highlights, age is the primary narrative around Mesidor's merits as a prospect:

If you're looking for a high-floor NFL Draft prospect, look no further than Akheem Mesidor 👀 pic.twitter.com/iI2P7oa0dy — Underdog NFL Draft - Josh & Hayden (@UDFootballShow) February 17, 2026

Unlike Stewart, though, Mesidor has had a productive collegiate career. He was dominant for Miami in 2025, piling up 12.5 sacks with 50 QB pressures and a 94.2 true pass set pass rush PFF grade.

Mesidor did miss more tackles than in years past amid that monster final season as a collegian. Still, his 13.2% career missed tackle rate is far better than the baffling 26.9% clip Stewart was rocking out of Texas A&M.

Akheem Mesidor, to me, is an ideal trade-back target if the Bengals move down from the 10th overall pick. He's a plug-and-play starter who I believe would eclipse Stewart on the depth chart and be in the trenches Week 1 opposite Myles Murphy.

I've got Mesidor 22nd on my pre-Combine big board. Not the end of the world if he's the pick at 10. To play us out, check out some other older prospects I wouldn't mind seeing in Bengals stripes (big board rankings in parentheses).

37. Lee Hunter, DT, Texas Tech (24 yo in July)

50. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn (24 yo in July)

51. Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech (24 yo in September)

85. Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State (24 yo on Feb. 28)

