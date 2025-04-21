Duke Tobin teases potential Bengals draft-day move with vague comments

The 2025 NFL Draft is just days away and the Cincinnati Bengals hold the 17th pick in the first round. Altogether, they own six selections, the lowest they've had in recent years. While speaking to the media on Monday, Duke Tobin noted that he'll "see" if the Bengals can add to their draft capital.

"We're always open to moving if it's right for us and it can be right for us," Tobin said. "Those opportunities aren't always there. Actually, they're not there more than they are there. If you're sitting on one guy that you think is a perfect fit for you, a lot of times we opt to go that route. And if you're more open to your board and you get that opportunity and the price is right, you do it.

"We are certainly open to trading, down, back, left, right. I don't know what that looks like. Maybe that's staying put. I don't know, but we've always been open to that, not only in the first round but other rounds. We have six picks in this draft, so we'd like to have a few more and we'll see if we can make that happen."

Duke Tobin sure sounds like he wants Bengals to add draft picks

Of course, it's easy to say "Yeah we want to add draft picks" but will the Bengals actually do it? They're not a franchise known for moving around the draft board but this year it makes a lot of sense for them to consider trading around a bit more.

The truth here is that Tobin is saying exactly what he should be. The Bengals should be open to anything and everything because they're picking near the middle of every single round due to their 9-8 record and just narrowly missing the playoffs a season ago.

Cincinnati has been used to being armed with plenty of draft picks in recent years, making 10 selections in last year's draft and eight the year before. Hopefully, the team is presented with a few opportunities to move around the board and add to their draft capital and hopefully, what they do with those picks helps build this team back into a Super Bowl contender.