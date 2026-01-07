Duke Tobin's top offseason task for the Bengals could not be clearer

Many Cincinnati Bengals fans have reached the point where we ask, "What will this organization do next to disappoint us?"

That's the prevailing sentiment amid three straight years of missing the playoffs despite employing Joe Burrow as our beloved franchise quarterback. When Mike Brown announced Duke Tobin would return as personnel chief, that was another major letdown.

In Tobin's defense (somewhat), he can only spend what Brown and the Blackburn family are willing to sign off on. At least I'd like to think that's the case.

One of the rare Day 2 draft picks Tobin actually hit on is eligible to negotiate a contract extension this offseason. It's imperative that Tobin doubles down on the breakout star of the Bengals' 2025 campaign.

Extending Bengals CB DJ Turner is the biggest offseason no-brainer for Duke Tobin

A rocky rookie season and a broken collarbone in 2024 derailed the start of DJ Turner's NFL career. However, the second-round pick out of Michigan came into his own in Year 3, emerging as one of the league's premier lockdown cornerbacks.

Will the Bengals preemptively reward Turner, or let him play out the string on his rookie contract, risk alienating him, and perhaps lose any goodwill they've generated in the relationship to date? I'm inclined to believe the latter based on Cincinnati's track record.

The good news is, Turner's agent is at least talking to the Bengals brass already!

“Everything I’ve gotten here I’ve earned it, and as a coach, that’s what you want. I just wanna bring everyone here along with me.” DJ Turner, who acknowledged his agent and the Bengals are already talking preliminarily about an extension. pic.twitter.com/LTFrVo4JEj — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) January 7, 2026

Is this a signal that things could actually be changing in terms of how Cincinnati does business? I sure hope so. Not holding my breath, though. I'll believe Turner got a fair contract extension when pen is put to paper in earnest. Until then, talk is cheap.

Good on Turner for going public with that information. Put some pressure on Tobin and Co. to get that deal done. Let it be known on the record that Turner's camp is trying to work out a way to stay in Cincy for the long haul.

This is a golden opportunity for the Bengals to redeem themselves for sins of the past, where they've low-balled star players like Jessie Bates and Trey Hendrickson countless times. Turner is a young, ascending cornerstone of a maligned defense who Cincinnati can't afford to fracture its relationship with, much less lose to free agency in the 2027 offseason.

Cincinnati has plenty of cap space to work with in the next two years, including a projected $136.5 million in 2027, when a Turner extension would kick in. Very few must-keep free agents in that span, too. Paying Turner early will actually save money down the road.

This concept seems to elude the Bengals at every turn when it comes to taking care of their own players. See: Ja'Marr Chase, before his Triple Crown receiving season!

Anyway. Let's pray Tobin and the brain trust come to their senses and give Turner what he's worth.

