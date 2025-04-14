Duke Tobin's job security evaluated by Bleacher Report ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

Duke Tobin has been in his role as director of player personnel with the Cincinnati Bengals for a long time -- well over two decades. He's enjoyed job security that few NFL executives get, but will that continue? As of now, there are no indications that it won't.

There has been nary a rumor or report about Tobin potentially being on the hot seat in Cincinnati. There haven't even been any real rumblings to that effect. So, he seems safe, and that was reflected in a recent hot seat check of every GM in the league from Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report.

Duke Tobin's job in Cincinnati doesn't seem to be in jeopardy at all

Tobin was rated just a 3 out of 10 on B/R's 'Hot Seat Meter,' indicating a seat that hasn't even started to warm. The following rationale was provided for the rating:

"The Bengals have added a number of impact players in recent drafts, even guys like quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Combine the team’s success with Burrow under center and Tobin’s lengthy tenure with the team, and barring a complete faceplant in 2025 (and maybe 2026), Tobin’s job security is likely better than head coach Zac Taylor’s."

Bengals fans hoping that the team would potentially go in a different direction in the front office in the near future will likely be disappointed to read this, but it doesn't come as a surprise. The Bengals are an organization that typically appears to be happy with the status quo, and they certainly seem to be fine with the organizational hierarchy and power structure. Tobin is an extension of ownership, and they clearly like having him in that role.

As Davenport noted, head coach Zac Taylor would be likely to be removed from his duties before Tobin. For what it's worth, Taylor could very well be on the hot seat himself in 2025. So, if things continue to go south, Taylor might be the first out the door, and perhaps Tobin would ultimately follow him.

But, the hope is obviously that the Bengals will bounce back and climb back into the playoff picture in the AFC in 2025 after missing out on postseason play for each of the past two seasons. If the Bengals are able to make it back to the playoffs, it will likely provide some added job security for both Taylor and Tobin. That's how it works.