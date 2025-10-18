Early 2026 Bengals mock draft sticks close to home for premier talent

The Cincinnati Bengals are riding high after a 33-31 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 7, but there's still a lot of season left. Where the Bengals wind up in the standings is anyone's guess, given that Joe Burrow still has a long road back to the field.

Although Joe Flacco appears capable of holding it down, we'll have a bit of a lengthy wait till next Sunday when Cincinnati hosts the winless New York Jets. Avoiding a letdown is key then.

For now, there's college football to look forward to. Seems like a suitable time for a Bengals-centric 2026 mock draft, no? And for once, I've got you, Who Dey Nation. We're capitalizing on more local collegiate talent.

2026 7-round Cincinnati Bengals mock draft reshapes roster trajectory

Round 1, Pick 12: Arvell Reese, LB, Ohio State

We haven't seen Cincinnati spend a draft pick on an Ohio State prospect since 2019, when guard Michael Jordan was selected in the fourth round. Time to change that in this scenario, because Arvell Reese is a complete and utter stud.

Yes, I'm well aware (painfully so) that the Bengals just used two draft choices on off-ball linebackers this year. Reese isn't your standard off-ball linebacker. He's a heat-seeking missile of a blitzer, has the athleticism to cover in space, and can absolutely hold his own on the edge, too.

"Be Like Tyvis" ‼️🏆



Congrats to @OhioStateFB LB Arvell Reese, the recipient of @1Tyvis' much anticipated BLT award 🤣#B1GTailgate pic.twitter.com/SpbbEXNGYB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 18, 2025

I'm a little reluctant to spend such a high pick on a Swiss Army Knife style of player. Call it Sunday-scary vibes from Joseph Ossai. Nevertheless, Reese is a miles-better prospect than Ossai or either of the Bengals current rookies in Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

Now that Logan Wilson has gotten benched in favor of Carter, I'm even more inclined to believe Cincinnati would pull the trigger on Reese if he's on the board at No. 12. Should his stock soar higher, the Bengals ought to trade up for him.

Round 2, Pick 44: Dontay Corleone, DL, Cincinnati

Blood clots in the lungs put Dontay Corleone's football future in jeopardy for a while, yet he returned last year to rack up three sakcs and 24 quarterback hurries. Neil Meyer of The Front Office News captured a great quote from Corleone on his recovery from an ankle injury that kept him out of two games this season:

"A lot of work was put in for my return. A lot of nights staying until 8pm doing red light therapy. I am so proud of this team. We have been doubted for so long. We are going to build off this victory and get back to work tomorrow."

Safe to say Corleone has that dawg in him. The stout 6-foot-1 defensive tackle is listed at over 330 pounds. That he's still able to excel as a pass-rusher speaks to his aweosme athleticism.

Corleone was featured on Bruce Feldman's "Freaks List" over at The Athletic as well. He clocked a 10-yard sprint split of 1.71 seconds in the offseason. A little context: One of the most athletic tackle prospects in recent years, Calijah Kancey, clocked a 1.64s 10y split en route to a 4.67-second 40-yard dash at 281 pounds.

That's the type of size and juice the Bengals could desperately use at the defensive tackle position.

Round 3, Pick 76: Derrick Moore, EDGE, Michigan

Derrick Moore is a powerful and speedy rusher who, to me, looks a lot like a longer version of David Walker, the more compact Central Arkansas prospect who Tampa Bay drafted in the fourth round this year. Walker tore his ACL at Buccaneers training camp, but like Moore, I see him being a productive pro.

Moore recorded a 35% win rate as a pass-rusher on true pass sets last season. We saw in Week 7 that the Bengals are in serious trouble on the edge when Trey Hendrickson isn't in action.

Cincinnati badly needs a designated rusher to either add to the rotation, or perhaps start opposite Shemar Stewart going forward. Moore seems to fit the bill.

Round 4, Pick 112: Carter Smith, OT, Indiana

Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza is getting No. 1 overall pick buzz of late. Carter Smith is the man protecting his blind side at left tackle. Smith was stellar last season, yielding just two sacks on 421 pass blocking snaps, with an 80.2 pass blocking grade and a 75.2 in run blocking by PFF's metrics.

More of the same in 2025 for Smith, only better thus far. Zero sacks, zero QB hits, and three pressures allowed through 191 pass block sets (91.1 grade). He's also seen a slight uptick in run blocking (79.7).

Regardless of what the future holds for current Bengals left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., Smith is an excellent swing tackle option to invest in.

2026 7-round Cincinnati Bengals mock draft: Rounds 5-7

Round 5, Pick 151: Josh Hoover, QB, TCU

Round 6, Pick 190: Pat Coogan, OL, Indiana

Round 7, Pick 225: Peyton Bowen, S, Oklahoma

Round 7, Pick 249: Jyaire Hill, CB, Michigan

Given that Flacco could retire any day and Jake Browning looks like a shell of a guy he was in 2023, it'd be nice to see the Bengals draft someone like Josh Hoover as a developmental QB. Hoover excels as a downfield thrower in particular, entering Saturday with a 93.7 PFF grade on such passes.

As for the rest of these Day 3 dudes, going back to the well of Indiana's explosive offense for a center in Pat Coogan who has guard experience seems like a decent strategy.

Finally, Oklahoma safety Peyton Bowen and Michigan cornerback Jyaire Hill would provide depth, competition, and a little special teams help for Cincinnati's rather thin secondary.

