Early end to Bengals minicamp speaks to Zac Taylor's growth as head coach

The blame and and the buck often stop with the quarterback and head coach in the NFL. At least in that regard, the Cincinnati Bengals are a unique case re: Joe Burrow and Zac Taylor.

Burrow has done all he can to elevate the franchise, and Taylor has coached for years with a figurative arm tied behind his back, courtesy of passive roster-building tactics. By all accounts, this offseason is a different story.

Not only did the front office proactively upgrade the defense, but the right types of players are in the building to have Cincinnati well ahead of the curve at this juncture. Hence Taylor's decision to end mandatory minicamp two days early.

Some Bengals fans may be sweating due to the team's history of slow regular-season starts under Taylor. As with many things related to this year's team, however, everything feels different in a good way.

Zac Taylor playing the long game amid Bengals' impressive offseason program

Taylor addressed the media in the wake of Wednesday's news of a premature minicamp conclusion. Based on the boss' words, this Bengals core is mature enough to handle business, and has done enough to this point to merit the start of their summer break a little earlier:

"We've gotten everything we wanted to get done. We got all the installs in. I thought the guys did a great job getting the work in on the field since really late April when we started meeting and lifting. And then all the field work we've done in May and June. We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish."

Zac Taylor on the decision to cancel the final two days of Bengals minicamp practice:



"We accomplished everything we set out to accomplish." pic.twitter.com/fQ8sZ0mdnz — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) June 17, 2026

In years past, it's always felt like the Bengals were playing catch-up one way or another.

Whether it was Burrow recovering from his latest injury, or Taylor trying to thread the needle of not overworking guys too soon in an effort to reverse the trend of slow starts to the regular season, there's always a whiff of grasping-at-straws desperation to the offseason program. That was often accompanied by earned, healthy skepticism from the outside looking in.

All of a sudden, the vibe around Cincinnati has shifted. There's a certain focus, edge, and efficiency with which Taylor operates his program. He's entering his eighth season at the helm. The continuity of the offensive coaching staff and all 11 starters returning from last year help the cause, too.

Most ball-knowing fans understand that Taylor isn't the primary culprit for the Bengals missing the playoffs the last three years. He's kept the offense humming with Jake Browning at QB in 2023 and Joe Flacco this past season. It's often been the defense that has let Cincinnati down.

Although that side of the ball still has much to prove and must jell together with a bunch of new pieces, this is indubitably the most talent Taylor (and Burrow) have had to work with during their shared time in the Queen City.

As is the case with Burrow's ongoing leadership expansion, Taylor presents as someone who has a firmer grasp on the pulse of the locker room than ever. Hence cutting minicamp short.

It takes supreme confidence to make a decision like this, particularly given Taylor's history. This whole dynamic only feeds the notion that the Bengals will benefit from having the only intact coaching staff in the AFC North this season.

Forget training camp in late July. Is it September yet?