Elite edge rusher named as dream first round draft target for Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have several major areas of need heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, so identifying one area as the "biggest" need is somewhat of a tough task. But, edge rusher is right at the top of the list, that's for sure.

Star defensive end Trey Hendrickson led the entire NFL in sacks in 2024, but as a team, Cincinnati was near the bottom of the barrel. The Bengals recorded just 36 total sacks, which was the seventh-fewest number league-wide.

The only teams that recorded fewer sacks than the Bengals last season were the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans, Jacksonville Jaguars and Miami Dolphins.

Nic Scourton from Texas A&M named 'dream' draft target for Bengals by Bleacher Report

So, using their first round pick (No. 17 overall) on an edge rusher would probably be wise for the Bengals. One particular edge -- Nic Scourton from Texas A&M -- was listed as a "dream" first round draft target for Cincinnati by Bleacher Report.

From B/R:

"Scourton has a unique build for the position at 6'4", 280 pounds. That makes him an ideal candidate to join the Bengals' defensive front. They need pass-rushing help, but they can't afford to do it at the expense of their run defense. He would be the best of both worlds. ... Myles Murphy hasn't shown he can live up to his promise, and Trey Hendrickson is an aging and expensive veteran. Scourton could be a cornerstone of the defensive line for the future."

Perhaps the Bengals read Bleacher Report's post, or more likely. they scouted Scourton extensively and liked what they saw, because they met with him at the annual NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Cincinnati also met with several other top pass rushers, including Walter Nolen, Mykel Williams, James Pearce Jr., Shemar Stewart and Mike Green, per Sports Illustrated.

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin is pretty high on the defensive line talent in the 2025 draft class, which is great news for the Bengals, who need some serious improvements in that area.

"I think this draft offers a lot of d-linemen. I think this is one the better d-line groups," Tobin said. "... I am excited about the draft for d-line."

The Bengals certainly have other big needs. The offensive line and secondary both come to mind immediately. But, it wouldn't be surprising at all to see Cincinnati dedicate their first pick to the defensive line, and Scourton could be an ideal addition.