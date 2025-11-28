An emotional Joe Burrow revived Bengals' Super Bowl standard on Thanksgiving

Nine makes it all go for the Cincinnati Bengals. And no, I'm not talking about J.J. McCarthy's alter ego. I'm talking about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. That No. 9.

No one quite like Joe Brrr on the planet. This man was selected first overall in 2020 to a franchise that fully earned the right to draft that high. By the second and third seasons, Burrow had Cincinnati playing in two AFC Championship Games and a Super Bowl.

Thanksgiving's 32-14 drubbing of the AFC North rival Ravens in Baltimore was a reminder that No. 9 is the standard in this oft-floundering organization. And that standard is nothing less than championship-caliber when he's in action.

As emotional as Burrow evidently was during and after this game, another statement he made back when the playoffs felt like an annual inevitability was ringing in my ears.

Joe Burrow confirms Bengals' Super Bowl window is his whole career after Thanksgiving win over Ravens

In January 2023, as the Bengals geared up for another deep playoff run off their second straight division title, Joe Burrow dropped a bar for the ages about what the Bengals' Super Bowl window is.

"The window's my whole career. And everybody we have in that locker room, all the coaches we have, things are gonna change year to year, but our window is always open."

Since then, Burrow has suffered a rare torn wrist ligament in his throwing hand to end his 2023 season early. He roared back from that literal career-threatening injury, only to watch his MVP-worthy 2024 campaign burned by a bad defense.

This season marked yet another colossal setback: a rare turf toe injury so severe it required surgery. Mid-December was the believed return date. Instead, Burrow demolished that timeline, came back for Thanksgiving, and reminded Bengals fans why they should be thankful to see him on the field regardless of the context.

Although he's more calculated cyborg than candid, colorful character when holding court with media nowadays, Burrow couldn't help but get emotional when he took a beat to reflect on what had just happened at M&T Bank Stadium in Week 13.

Feeling grateful to have Joe Burrow playing ball again. pic.twitter.com/fV1JofPgOQ — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 28, 2025

Burrow also shouted out those close to him at his postgame press conference for keeping his spirits up, echoing his more informal interview alongside teammates and the holiday cuisine.

"I'm just thankful for the opportunity to play this game," Burrow said, per Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com. "And my loved ones for being there for me. Not going to name them, but they know who they are."

After knocking off some first-half rust and struggling to jell with Tee Higgins' stand-in Mitch Tinsley, Burrow hit his stride after halftime, completing nine of 14 passes for 96 yards and two TDs.

You think it means something to Joe? Check out his emotional reaction to a 29-yard scoring strike to Andrei Iosivas.

Ooh, how about the elite TD Burrow tossed to Tanner Hudson? The latter deserves credit for a one-handed snag, but this dot of a throw basically caught him.

A ONE-HANDED T HUDDY TUDDY



📺: #CINvsBAL on NBC pic.twitter.com/jDy0kWaf4N — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) November 28, 2025

If the Steelers lose in Buffalo on Sunday, all of a sudden the Bengals are two games back in the division with five to play. They go on the road to face the Bills in Week 14, get the Ravens again at home, and then close the schedule with three sub-.500 teams in Miami, Arizona and Cleveland. The latter two have to come to Paycor Stadium.

It might be too little, too late. Haters could argue Burrow's comeback is pointless if the Bengals don't win the North and make the playoffs.

Burrow knows better than that, though. He's put the rest of the NFL on notice. He's put his own organization on notice.

Assuming there are no more major medical mishaps...OK hold on. Big assumption, But how much hard luck could a team and individual player possibly be dealt? The law of averages must be at play here!

In all seriousness, Joe Burrow reminded his teammates, his coaches, the Bengals front office and the rest of the NFL that, when he's healthy, he wills Cincinnati into the Super Bowl conversation. The Bills better be on top of everything next Sunday. Burrow will have extra time to prepare, will be a little healthier, has a defense that actually looks competent, and has everything to play for.

Josh Allen is that dude. I wouldn't often bet against him. However, this is Joe Burrow we're talking about. He is the Bengals' singular, indefatigable force-of-nature gold standard.

