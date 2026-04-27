ESPN draft analyst believes Bengals had steal of 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals came into the 2026 offseason with one goal; fix the No. 30 ranked scoring defense. Cincinnati did a great job of filling needs in free agency, signing veteran players like Boye Mafe, Bryan Cook, and Jonathan Allen. But it was the trade of Dexter Lawrence that really changed the outlook of the defense moving forward.

However, the Bengals didn’t stop there. With the No. 41 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, Cincinnati selected Cashius Howell, a pass rusher out of Texas A&M. And while there are some obvious concerns about his game (historically small arms), he is one of the best pass rushers in the entire country. Yet, many believe this could be the steal of the draft.

Bengals hit homerun with Cashius Howell selection

The Bengals didn’t need any more big bodies to help stop the run. What they needed was someone who could consistently win on passing downs. That’s what they lost with Trey Hendrickson and have yet to replace. When Hendrickson wasn't on the field last season, there just wasn't a guy on the roster who threatened offensive tackles in any way. But Howell is now that replacement, and that's the one thing he does at an elite level.

Howell racked up 26.5 sacks and 36 tackles for a loss during his college career, and that is despite being a part-time player for the majority of his career. He has started just 25 games in college, and yet, you won’t find many more productive players in this class.

In a recent article by Matt Miller of ESPN, he named his favorite value pick during Day 2 of the NFL Draft. And of course, he named Howell at pick No. 41. Here is what he had to say about the former SEC star and his fit with the Cincinnati Bengals:

"My No. 25 overall player, Howell slipped to Cincinnati, which will love his first-step quickness off the edge. Edge is position of need after Trey Hendrickson left in free agency for Baltimore, and Howell's 11.5 sacks last season showed what he can provide." Matt Miller on Cashius Howell

Howell was the No. 36-ranked player on the consensus board, and for that reason alone, the Bengals got a steal. However, the reason why this pick makes so much sense is how he’ll fit into Al Golden’s defense. He’s expected to play multiple positions, but most of his work will come as a pass rusher, lining up wide of the tackles. That will allow him to use his speed and quickness to bend around offensive linemen and get to the quarterback.

Cincinnati has done a really good job of building out its defensive line, and Howell was the missing piece on the EDGE. Now, they have someone who can win with quickness and can play in space, if needed. For a team that needed a ton of help up front, they’ve managed to completely rebuild their defensive line in one offseason. And if Howell hits, don’t be surprised if the Bengals drastically outperform expectations on this side of the ball sooner rather than later.