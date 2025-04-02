ESPN identifies key under-the-radar move by Bengals this offseason

The Cincinnati Bengals made a couple of headline-grabbing moves so far this offseason, namely signing star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins both to massive, four-year contract extensions.

They also made some smaller, less heralded moves too, including bringing back free agent defensive end Joseph Ossai on a one-year deal, which was highlighted by ESPN's Ben Baby as a key under-the-radar move for the team.

The Bengals were wise to bring back defensive end Joseph Ossai

Here's what Baby had to say about the Bengals bringing back Ossai:

"Ossai, a 2021 third-round pick, quietly had a strong finish to the season, with at least a half-sack in six of the final seven games. It was enough production to make him a compelling free agent. But he decided that if he was going to do a one-year deal in 2025, he might as well stay in Cincinnati. If Ossai can build on last season, he can be a much-needed edge rusher for a defense that needs more disruption."

Despite starting in just three games in 2024, Ossai was actually second on the team in total sacks (5.0), behind only Trey Hendrickson. That number alone should give Bengals fans a reason to feel optimistic about his return. This is a team that desperately needs to generate more pressure on opposing passers, and the fact that Ossai was able to record five sacks in a limited role is promising.

Plus, they signed him at a reasonable rate of $7 million on a one-year deal. Given the premium on pass-rushers league-wide, that's not a bad price to pay for a productive player.

Ossai would have had other suitors in free agency, but his priority was always to remain in Cincinnati.

“My priority was to come back here,” Ossai said after signing his new deal. “That's something I made clear to Al when he would talk to me, coach Montgomery when he would talk to me, and even Zac (Taylor). I would tell them my priority to come here and hopefully we can figure something out and get something done."

Since he signed just a one-year deal, Ossai will again be playing for a contract in 2025, which some provided him with some added motivation. If he plays well throughout the season, he could earn himself a sizable payday next offseason.