Evaluating how 3 new additions have performed for Bengals this season
The 2024 Bengals season has already been filled with extreme highs and lows. For one thing, Joe Burrow has been playing some of his best football and his numbers so far this season have been turning heads, especially after his wrist injury last year. The wide receivers on this team have also been solid so far this season. Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Andrei Iosivas have all made things happen.
But, as good as this offense has been, you wouldn’t necessarily know it by looking at their season record. Any good, explosive plays by the offense tend to be washed away by the poor execution of the Bengals defense. Some “easy” games on this Bengals schedule have already been lost when they could have very easily been won.
However, Cincinnati's new additions have been largely solid this season so far, and have contributed to some team success. So, let’s analyze two new 2024 Bengals players who have already paid off and done well, and one who so far hasn’t.
Paid Off: Mike Gesicki, Tight end
Mike Gesicki has proven game after game that he has been a smart pick up, and he's definitely worth the money he is getting from his one-year contract. Gesicki has become a critical piece of the offense and has delivered big plays when needed.
Back in Week 2 against the Chiefs, the Bengals decided to go for it on a fourth-and-four in the first quarter, and a 37-yard catch from Gesicki put the Bengals in prime scoring position. While this explosive play ended up resulting in just a 22-yard field goal, points are points, and the Bengals led 3-0 at that point. Gesicki also had an important catch for 16 yards and a first-and-goal in Week 3 against the Commanders. Again, that play again resulted in a field goal, but it was positive production nonetheless.
If Gesicki can continue to be a consistent player and make plays for this offense, then the team should be interested in keeping him around for longer than a single season. Of all of the 2024 new player additions, Gesicki has proven so far to be one of the best, if not the best.