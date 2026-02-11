Ex-Bengals assistant key to Joe Burrow's rise has joined the enemy

The apex of the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow era came when Brian Callahan was on Zac Taylor's staff as the offensive coordinator. All that success begot a head coaching opportunity with the Tennessee Titans that Callahan couldn't pass up.

Unfortunately, things have gone sideways for Callahan and the Bengals ever since. He flamed out in Tennessee's smoldering dumpster fire of an organization. Cincinnati hasn't made the playoffs since Callahan's exit.

Although much of the Bengals' woes are related to the defense, Callahan's final year with the team was that Linsanity Jake Browning run. Looks even better given how badly Browning played in 2025.

Lots of setup to say that Callahan could be contributing to a new offensive juggernaut as a key assistant for a former AFC North adversary.

Brian Callahan joins forces with John Harbaugh on New York Giants coaching staff

You'd be hard-pressed to argue that Baltimore Ravens legend John Harbaugh wasn't the best hire amongst the NFL's whopping 10 head coach changes. You'd also be hard-pressed to argue that Harbaugh didn't walk into the best situation personnel-wise.

A young, promising quarterback on a rookie contract is always a good starting point. That's what the New York Giants have in Jaxson Dart.

Once upon a time, Callahan mentored a Year 2 Joe Burrow to a Super Bowl LVI appearance — coming off a COVID-shortened rookie campaign where Burrow's knee got absolutely shredded. Dart has his own injury issues due to a rather reckless playing style.

As was reported by NFL Media's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, Callahan is joining forces with Harbaugh as the Giants' quarterbacks coach and pass game coordinator.

This is shaping up to be a very interesting offensive staff in New York. Lots of oft-criticized fellas who've achieved a ton of success over the years.

Something that may matter or may not matter. This offensive staff has been part of a lot of winning football. Matt Nagy has won a lot in KC (had a winning record in CHI as well). Greg Roman has won a lot of football games as OC. Brian Callahan was part of a lot of winning in CIN — Justin Penik (@JustinPenik) February 11, 2026

Notoriously vanilla pass game play designer Greg Roman is right where he belongs as a run game coordinator. He once rebuilt the Ravens' offense from scratch to accommodate Lamar Jackson's unique athleticism. Dart isn't Lamar-explosive, but it bodes well that Roman has had massive success with a dual-threat QB before.

Callahan is the perfect complement to Roman as the pass game architect. He has at least one exceptional wide receiver to work with in Malik Nabers, who should be 100% by Week 1 coming off that torn ACL. Plus, the G-Men should be retaining slot dynamo Wan'Dale Robinson in free agency, and they could even draft another playmaker at No. 5 overall.

Between what looks like a good receiving corps and a deep backfield with capable pass-catchers led by Cam Skattebo, Callahan has a lot of weapons to work with. Just like he did in Cincinnati with the likes of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon, et al.

Having the likes of Roman's renowned run game prowess and Callahan's know-how to nurture a QB's development should help G-Men Matt Nagy get the most out of Jaxson Dart and this offense.

Nagy took a lot of heat as the Chicago Bears' head coach from 2018 to 2021. However, he's was a two-time Super Bowl champ in Kansas City under Andy Reid after that. Also took a clear QB2-caliber player in Mitch Trubisky to the playoffs twice in four seasons with the Bears.

It's kind of a bummer to see Callahan teaming up with Harbaugh. This has all the makings of a Bengals-esque, out-of-nowhere run to the Super Bowl. Dart and Skattebo clearly aren't lacking for confidence.

...And I haven't even brought up the Giants' defense. Their d-line is the envy of Bengals fans worldwide, fielding the likes of Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter, and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Just an obscene amount of talent on that front.

I'm just saying. If you don't have any Giants stock, I'd buy it now. Brian Callahan mentoring Dart further cements that sentiment.