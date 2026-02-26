Ex-Bengals QB could be sneaky-good stopgap option for these needy teams

Cincinnati Bengals players and Marvin Lewis' coaching staff did the best they could to maximize their ceiling with Andy Dalton as their franchise quarterback. Notice how I didn't say "the front office" or "ownership" maximized those teams' chances to win as much as possible.

All things considered, Dalton was a serviceable, if not superb, QB for eight or so years until the bottom fell out in his ninth season. Some untimely injuries, and again, cheap roster-building tactics are for sure to blame for the Bengals' shortcomings in those years.

Thanks in part to Dalton's decline, Cincinnati got in position to draft Joe Burrow first overall in the 2020 draft. The rest is history, yet Dalton has managed to hang tough in the NFL as a backup and occasional spot starter until now.

What's fascinating is, because this offseason features a thin free-agent market and a lack of appealing QB options via the draft, Dalton's stock is reportedly higher than expected.

Jets, Falcons & Cardinals should absolutely pursue longtime Bengals QB Andy Dalton

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are receiving calls from teams who want to trade for Andy Dalton.

Three suitors popped out to me immediately. First off was the New York Jets. They have five first-round picks in the next two drafts, including this year's No. 2 overall selection. The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to draft Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza with the first pick, leaving Gang Green without a clear solution.

Although New York has plenty of cap space to spend big on the top free agent, Malik Willis, they could just pull off a soft tank job by signing Dalton as a bridge starter. That move would reunite Dalton with Frank Reich, the Jets' new offensive coordinator who brought him to the Carolina Panthers in 2023.

Yes, Reich was fired within his first season at the helm under trigger-happy, temperamental Panthers owner David Tepper. That said, Dalton wasn't a mistake, as he served as Bryce Young's backup and key mentor through the 2025 campaign.

Dalton may not be interested in playing for such a dysfunctional franchise as the Jets. Then again, where else might he have even a remote chance of starting?

Only two other teams come to mind. The Atlanta Falcons have a pretty promising situation with an elite running back in Bijan Robinson, a legit WR1 in Drake London, and probable franchise tag recipient Kyle Pitts at tight end.

Going to Atlanta would keep Dalton in the NFC South. He'd have an innate familiarity with an opponent he'd face twice in the 2026 season. The Falcons just hired two-time Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski.

I've written before about how the Bengals' latest backup QB, Joe Flacco, is a great fit for the Falcons. He'd be reunited with Stefanski after multiple stints with him in Cleveland. However, Dalton wouldn't be a bad insurance policy while Atlanta waits for Michael Penix Jr. to recover from ACL rehab.

Finally, the Arizona Cardinals are another option for Dalton. He could either compete with Jacoby Brissett for the QB1 job, or take the reins of new coach Mike LaFleur's offense if the Cards opt to cut Brissett and save $7.4 million in 2026 cap space.

It's possible that Dalton is content to hold a clipboard for the rest of his career. If eh does want a crack at significant playing time, though, the Jets feel like his best bet. And who knows? Perhaps New York could hit on some of those draft picks for once, wisely spend some free-agent cash, and build a decent team around the Red Rifle!

Sounds far-fetched, yet Dalton has flashed nicely in recent years. He threw for 319 yards and three TDs in a Week 3 win over the Raiders in 2024, and had 361 yards and two TDs in a loss to the Seahawks in 2023.

Good luck to Andy Dalton in any event. He's 38 years old and still kicking in the NFL when he could've easily retired by now. Props on continuing the grind!