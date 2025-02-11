Familiar face listed as potential 2025 franchise tag candidate for Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins played under the franchise tag during the 2024 NFL season, and he was mentioned as a potential tag candidate for Cincinnati again in 2025 by Pro Football Focus.

Pro Football Focus lists Tee Higgins as a potential tag candidate for the Bengals

Tagging Higgins again would be a way for the Bengals to keep him in Cincinnati for one more season without having to give him a long-term deal. However, doing so would be expensive for the Bengals, and thus somewhat unlikely, as noted by PFF:

"The exclusive franchise tag would equate to 120% of his previous year’s salary, landing north of $26 million. ... Although Cincinnati has the cap space to facilitate another Higgins tag this cycle, upcoming extension talks for Trey Hendrickson and Ja'Marr Chase — as well as a laundry list of roster needs — could make a tag and/or extension unfeasible."

Crazier things have happened, but it certainly seems doubtful that the Bengals will tag Higgins again, and he probably wouldn't want that either. An extension, or him signing elsewhere both seem likely more likely outcomes.

While star quarterback Joe Burrow has been very vocal about the Bengals bringing back Higgins, the star receiver himself hasn't said too much about his future publicly.

"They're my brothers. I appreciate them, you know, trying to make this thing work out," Higgins said recently about his teammates' support. "And, you know, I mean, I never know what the future holds. So let's see."

Those comments were very vague, but at this point Higgins doesn't even necessarily know what the future will hold for his career. When it comes to a potential tag, the ball is in the Bengals' court.

The earliest that Cincinnati could potentially tag Higgins is Feb. 18, as that's when the tag period opens. They have until March 4 to make a decision on a tag, as that's the deadline. If the Bengals decide to tag Higgins before that date, it would essentially block him for hitting free agency.

That tag window is rapidly approaching, so we'll find out whether or not the team plans to tag Higgins or not in the near future.