Forgotten Bengals draft pick could be just the spark they need on defense

The Cincinnati Bengals have had a dubious record in the draft over the last half-decade or so. One of their two third-round picks from 2024 has just requested to be traded or released, and the other has yet be active for a single game this season.

Safe to say other than right tackle Amarius Mims, Cincinnati can't count on anyone from its 2024 class.

As if the current crop of rookies don't look bad enough, first-round pick Shemar Stewart was supposed to bring help at defensive end. Instead, he held out in the offseason, got hurt in Week 2, and his lack of collegiate production has translated to just one single tackle so far.

Stewart played in the SEC at Texas A&M. The Bengals could have another product of that conference make his season debut in Week 9, and be a big boost to their struggling defense thereafter.

Bengals DE Cedric Johnson is activated from IR & should absolutely be deployed vs. Bears in Week 9

As was reported by SI's Jay Morrison, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor announced on Friday that Trey Hendrickson is doubtful for Week 9's tilt against the Chicago Bears, along with captain/linebacker/trade candidate Logan Wilson.

Who Dey Nation is praying for rookies Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter to step up their game at the linebacker position in Wilson's stead. Beyond the second level of the defense, though, someone needs to rush the passer with Hendrickson out. Perhaps that's where Cedric Johnson can come in and make a splash.

Johnson was on injured reserve all season until last week, when his 21-day window to return to action opened. The second-year, sixth-round pick out of Ole Miss actually had a decent production profile in college, recording 19 tackles for loss and 16 sacks over his last three seasons.

After participating fully in practice on Wednesday and Thursday, Johnson was activated from injured reserve on Friday for the Bears game.

I love me some Gridiron Grading on X/Twitter. Wanna see how badly the Bengals need Cedric Johnson?

Don’t read any further if you are a Bengals fan but….



Myles Murphy and Shemar Stewart have a combined 0 QB hits on 212 combined rushes.



Almost seems impossible. — Gridiron Grading (@GridironGrading) October 30, 2025

It's not fun for me to think about how I had Donovan Ezeiruaku as my 29th-rated prospect, while Stewart was 52nd. The Cowboys proceeded to draft Ezeiruaku 44th overall, as Cincinnati picked Stewart 17th.

Yet another strike against Duke Tobin and the front office! That's neither here nor there.

Regarding Cedric Johnson and Week 9's game, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams tends to hold the ball for too long. That should aid Cincinnati's pass rush to some degree. It also helps if you have, you know, players who can actually get to the opposing QB and get him to the ground. Johnson just needs some opportunities to get that done, because Stewart, Myles Murphy, Joseph Ossai, and Cam Sample appear incapable.

My spirit feels ready to break watching the Bengals squander another Joe Flacco resurgence via trashy defense. Can Johnson help? Living on a prayer at this point, or so it feels like.

More Bengals News and Analysis