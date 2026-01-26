Former Bengal takes aim at Duke Tobin's incompetent scouting department

Former Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt took the opportunity to comment on the team’s draft practices when it comes to the defensive line.

While many fans will call his criticism spoiled milk, he is one of the people who knows just how important his teammates are to his job. Therefore, we should not take his comment as shade, but rather as enlightenment on how some of the current roster feel about things, even though they would rather bite their tongue.

Pratt’s comments could also serve as a reminder of how much more difficult life is for the linebackers and secondary when the defensive line is not playing up to par.

Furthermore, Pratt’s post serves as an aide-memoire, reminding the Bengals that they can’t procrastinate on getting it right with the defensive line.

Ex-Bengals star LB Germaine Pratt takes aim at Bengals’ defensive line

Twitter/X user and popular Bengals follow, Gwill (@gwilly1158), commented on Florida State’s Darrell Jackson Jr.’s practice at the East-West Shrine Bowl, concluding that Cincinnati should target the mountainous defensive tackle.

Darrell Jackson Jr. down here in Dallas hooping. Re-establishing the line of scrimmage I.E. collapsing the pocket. Coach J MO gotta stand on the table for this dude. He’s a Bengal. pic.twitter.com/at6XuGplTX — Gwill (@gwilly1158) January 25, 2026

However, Pratt saw Gwill’s post and could not resist slamming home the alley-oop with criticism of, at first glance, the scouting department.

Germaine Pratt expressed his feelings on X today saying the Bengals, “won’t draft no dogs on the dline.”



Pratt was released by the team in 2025.



The Bengals have not drafted a player to record 10+ sacks in a season since 2010 when they selected Carlos Dunlap and Geno Atkins. pic.twitter.com/7BSdEXGQqc — Chatterbox Sports (@CBoxSports) January 26, 2026

As much as we want to call out Pratt on his B.S., we can’t. That is because, unfortunately, we would not have a leg to stand on.

Pratt’s criticism likely wasn’t aimed at just one issue

It would be interesting to know the Venn Diagram of the responsibilities Pratt had in mind when commenting. Nevertheless, we can be sure that it includes one part scouting department, one part the players themselves.

Perhaps, one day Pratt will hop on a podcast and let us know which players came to mind when typing out that post.

Pratt played with the Bengals from 2019 through 2024. In those six years, the 12 Cincinnati draft picks along the defensive line included Renell Wren, Khalid Kareem, Wyatt Hubert, Tyler Shelvin, Cam Sample, Joseph Ossai (LB), Jeff Gunter, Zach Carter, Myle Murphy, Cedric Johnson, McKinnley Jackson, and Kris Jenkins.

Armed with the results of what those 12 picks over Pratt’s time in Cincinnati contributed, it is impossible to say his analysis of the situation is off base.

And while the players share in what has gone wrong with the defense, it was clear in real time that Duke Tobin was not making sagacious decisions or taking the best-player-available approach to the draft, which is why he was and continues to be under immense scrutiny this past season.

In 2025, the team infamously selected Shemar Stewat in the first round. Pratt could also be taking a swipe at the young edge rusher, as he has not given the fans or the team, throughout college or his rookie season, any indication that he was the right pick. Maybe, hopefully, that perception will change.

Also, we are all now waiting with bated breath to see if Murphy is developing into a “dog” after finally showing signs that he is ready to leave the porch in the later part of the season.

The hidden cost of Bengals’ defensive line struggles

During that time, Pratt had a first-row seat to see who could, or could not, positively impact the defense in front of him.

Also, he probably feels a certain way because of the extra work he had to put in behind a defensive line that struggled while he waited for the young guys to develop. A development that never came for most of them.

Just like the offensive line affects everything that happens behind them, the same applies to the defensive front. Hopefully, Tobin and the front office recognize the urgency and will find some dogs in this year’s draft to help take pressure off the young linebackers, Demetrius Knight and Barrett Carter.

But to Pratt’s point, given the front office’s track record drafting defensive linemen, our faith in the personnel department to get it right in the draft is waning.

Is Darrell Jackson Jr the kind of “dog” the Bengals need?

The impression that Pratt conveys is that Darrell Jackson Jr is a “dog”. If the Bengals selected Jackson, would he then cease being a dog because the Bengals drafted him, or would he prove to be exactly what the doctor ordered to heal the ails at the middle of the defensive line?

Jackson, a fifth-year player, recorded 45 tackles, one sack, and three tackles for loss for Florida State last season. But his value, much like DJ Reader’s, is not in his counting numbers.

Florida State DT Darrell Jackson Jr. (Rd 2-3):



+ 7’2” wingspan

+ Freak athlete at 330 pounds

+ Anchor as a run defender

+ 3-tech/nose versatility

+ Stacking and shedding vs. run

+ Draws double teams regularly

- High pad level

- Pass-rushing finesse pic.twitter.com/j7wwbygeBA — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) December 31, 2025

Jackson measured in at 6’5”, 328 pounds for the Shrine Bowl practices with 35-inch arms. He could be the nose tackle that the Bengals need in the middle of the line to help improve the league’s worst rushing defense.

Pro Football Focus ranks Jackson as their 85th-best prospect. Mock Draft Database places him in the same range as their 82nd-ranked prospect. However, ESPN has him 63rd overall.

If the Bengals want that dog to hunt for them, they may have to select Jackson with their third-round pick at the latest.

But if Pratt is correct, don’t wait up to see if the Bengals select Jackson.

More Bengals News and Analysis