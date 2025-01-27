Former Bengals coordinator set to retire from coaching in the NFL

After a run that dates back to the early 1990s, former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer is set to retire from coaching in the NFL, according to longtime league reporter Ed Werder. Zimmer served as the defensive coordinator for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024, but the Cowboys parted ways with head coach Mike McCarthy after the season, and Zimmer was left in the lurch as a result.

Mike Zimmer appears poised for retirement from the NFL

Mike Zimmer tells me that he will not be returning to the #Cowboys as a member of Brian Schottenheimer’s coaching staff and will likely retire from coaching in the NFL.

Zimmer served as defensive coordinator last season. Cowboys likely to hire Matt Eberflus as DC, per sources. pic.twitter.com/MhKp1Lpfkv — Ed Werder (@WerderEdNFL) January 26, 2025

More Cincinnati Bengals news: Bengals add two new defensive position coaches under Al Golden

Now, it appears as though Zimmer is ready to put his coaching days behind him, due at least in part to a lack of opportunity.

"All I know is that [NFL teams] aren't exactly beating down my door," Zimmer said of his situation.

If an attractive opportunity presents itself, Zimmer, 68, would potentially continue to coach, but that isn't looking likely at this point in time, as many vacancies across the league's landscape have already been filled.

Zimmer, who served as the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati from 2008 to 2013, made it clear that he wouldn't mind a reunion with the Bengals earlier this month.

“I still have a lot of fondness for Cincinnati,” Zimmer said. “The fans were great to me. The ownership is really good. I enjoy Mike Brown. We had a lot of good discussions. I loved my time with the Bengals. ... I enjoy coaching a lot, and my home is in Northern Kentucky. When I was with the Bengals, I bought this property. I’m actually about 25 minutes from the stadium. This is my home."

Unfortunately for Zimmer, the Bengals decided to go in a different direction, as they hired Al Golden to be their new defensive coordinator after parting ways with Lou Anarumo. Golden previously served as Cincinnati's linebackers coach before his time at Notre Dame.

If Zimmer is ready to leave coaching, he can walk away with his head held high after a long, successful career. He won Super Bowl XXX as the defensive backs coach of the Cowboys, and he went on to serve as the head coach of the Minnesota Vikings for eight seasons. He compiled a regular season record of 72-56-1 during that time and a playoff record of 2-3.

With the Bengals, Zimmer was named the NFL's Assistant Coach of the Year in 2009, and he also won the George Halas Award in 2010. That award is given to a player, coach or staff member who overcomes the most adversity to succeed.