Former Bengals lynchpin has been a complete non-factor with new team this season
Tyler Boyd was an integral part of the Cincinnati Bengals for eight seasons. During his time with the team, he caught 513 passes for 6,000 yards and 31 touchdowns. He's in the top eight in franchise history in both yards and catches and he's 12th in touchdowns. He was well-liked in Cincinnati, and some fans were certainly sad to see him go when the Bengals allowed him to walk and sign with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.
Tyler Boyd's slow start in Tennessee
Unfortunately for Boyd, his start in Tennessee has been underwhelming and he's largely been a non-factor for the Titans so far. In five games, Boyd has just 13 receptions for 127 yards and zero touchdowns. Those aren't exactly head-turning numbers.
By simply looking at those stats, one might assume that Boyd has lost a step after nearly a decade in the NFL, and that's possible, but it also must be noted that Tennessee's overall passing attack is the worst in the entire NFL. As a team, the Titans have just 675 total passing yards so far this season, which is dead last by a good bit. They're mustering just 135 passing yards per performance, which is second-to-last league-wide, ahead of only the New England Patriots.
Star receiver Calvin Ridley has just nine receptions for 141 yards and one touchdown, while No. 2 receiver DeAndre Hopkins has posted similar stats. If those guys are barely eating, it's not really reasonable to expect Boyd to put up any kind of major numbers.
The Titans were hoping that quarterback Will Levis would take a major step forward in his second season, but that just hasn't happened thus far. Levis has more interceptions than touchdowns this season (seven compared to five), and he's also fumbled the ball three times. To say that Levis hasn't exactly been inspiring confidence in Titans fans would be an understatement.
After such a slow start offensively, frustration is starting to boil over in Tennessee, as Ridley called the offense out after the team's recent loss to the Indianapolis Colts.
Meanwhile, the Bengals haven't appeared to miss Boyd too much in their own passing game. Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have continued to dominate as the top two receivers, and Andrei Iosivas has stepped in admirably into the third starting spot. On the season, Iosivas has 14 receptions for 189 yards and three touchdowns.
At this point, it's fair to wonder if Boyd is regretting his decision to sign with the Titans in free agency.