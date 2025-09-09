Former Bengals o-line bust credited with helping Buccaneers win in Week 1

A name from Cincinnati Bengals lore popped up in the NFL world like a ghost from Christmas past in Week 1. And not in a good way. So brace yourself for a pianful trip down memory lane.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were without their All-World left tackle, Tristan Wirfs, in their season opener against the Atlanta Falcons. And they may be without him for a few weeks.

That sent the Buccaneers scrabbling for emergency, break-glass-if-needed scenarios. And glass might not be the only thing broken. But have no fear because Michael Jordan is here, and his new team appears to be satisfied with his performance, for now.

Michael Jordan represents PTSD for Bengals fans

No, not that Michael Jordan. The other one. Former Ohio State guard and Cincinnati’s fourth-round draft pick from the 2019 NFL Draft. Yeah, that Michael Jordan.

This Michael Jordan is the same one who will not get any love from Bengals fans after being a part of one of the most gruesome and devastating injuries in franchise history.

Here is where we would insert a video. However, the scene of Joe Burrow’s leg injury against the Washington Football Team in his rookie year is too gruesome and heartbreaking to watch again.

Michael Jordan gets another shot with a new team

Jordan spent his first two years in Cincinnati. Two years too long for most Bengals fans. After leaving the Queen City, Jordan has bounced around a bit.

He spent two years with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and 2022. Then he landed with the Patriots last season, where he started 11 games. That went so well that he was available for the Packers to sign later in the season.

Now, he is with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is part of the reason why head coach Todd Bowles felt confident in making last-minute significant changes along his offensive line.

It is easy to be confident when those changes help lead to a 23-20 victory.

Bucs get solid initial return on Michael Jordan gamble

Tampa’s starting center, Graham Barton, moved to center. Starting left guard, Ben Bredeson took over at center. That left the vacant guard spot for Jordan to hold down.

HUGE shake up on the Bucs offensive line as Ben Bredesen moves to center. Graham Barton moves from center to LT, which he played three years at Duke. The new stater at LG is Michael Jordan. Apparently, more trust in this than playing Charlie Hack at LT. pic.twitter.com/DvaUI6pKVo — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) September 7, 2025

And Jordan held it down well enough for Tampa Bay to pull out the win over their division rival. As a team, the Buccaneers surrendered one sack and three QB hits, which must be disappointing to the Falcons' fan base.

On the other hand, as a team, the Falcons generated a pressure rate of 40.5%, the fourth highest among all defenses over the weekend. So, there is still a substantial amount of room for improvement in Tampa.

In his Monday press conference, Bowles noted that this lineup was “more physical” than the alternative, which was to start a backup left tackle. It looks like he is going to roll with that lineup until Wirfs comes back, or the wheels fall off. Whichever comes first.

Nevertheless, Buccaneers fans would be wise to be concerned and skeptical.

Alternatively, it may be a matter of things starting to click for Jordan, along with being in a situation better suited to him.

If Buccaneers fans like it, Bengals fans love it

But Bengals fans know that, no matter how well he played on Sunday, counting on Michael Jordan to be anything more than a highly short-term answer at guard might not be the best idea.

And that sentiment is one shared by the other fanbases left in his wake.

Patriots fans in shock at Michael Jordan playing well at LG for Bucs. https://t.co/co7x7463Gm pic.twitter.com/1EYAUcjnPz — Nik Athans (@NEdraftNik) September 9, 2025

Hopefully for Jordan, his NFL story will be one of redemption and success from here on out. The Bengals are four teams ago for him, so there is no need for him to look in that particular mirror.

And even in Jordan’s absence, in 2025, Burrow is still taking scary, overly violent hits that he should not have to.

So, we wish Jordan well with his new team and starting job until Wirfs returns from injury. But, at the same time, we are happy he is getting another shot with the Buccaneers and not the Bengals.

