Former Bengals Pro Bowl RB Rudi Johnson dies at 45

It's a sad day for the Cincinnati Bengals and the larger NFL community. News surfaced on Tuesday that former Bengals Pro Bowl running back Rudi Johnson has passed away this week at only 45 years old.

TMZ broke the news, indicating that Johnson had been struggling with the effects of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE). They later followed up to report that Johnson's death was by suicide in Florida, according to police.

Johnson was a fourth-round pick out of Auburn in the 2001 NFL Draft, but didn't hit his stride in the pros until his third season, when Marvin Lewis began his long tenure as head coach.

Once injuries struck for Bengals legend Corey Dillon, Johnson stepped into a larger role and ran for 957 yards and nine TDs in 2003.

That set the stage for an epic three-year run in which Johnson racked up 4,221 rushing yards and 36 TDs. With the regular season extended to 17 games nowadays, those numbers would equate to a per-year average of almost 1,500 yards and 13 TDs.

While that incredible, sustained greatness showed the type of talent Johnson had, he had a down year in 2007, leading to his release. His career effectively ended after a one-year stint in Detroit during the 2008 campaign.

Beyond Johnson's considerable on-field accomplishments, he founded the Rudi Johnson Foundation in 2005. The foundation backed several community and philanthropic initiatives. It helped launch Clark Montessori High School's football team in Cincinnati, supporting the National Bone Marrow Registry, and providing support for local families and children.

Longtime Bengals wide receiver Chad Johnson was among those who paid tribute to Johnson once news of his death arose.

From this particular era of Bengals football about two decades ago, "Ochocinco", quarterback Carson Palmer, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh often get a lot of attention — and it's well-deserved. However, Rudi Johnson was the driving force for what made the offense go and opened up that entire passing attack.

Stepping into the shoes of a superstar like Dillon couldn't have been easy, yet Johnson more than delivered as a very worthy successor.

Rudi Johnson is responsible for the two best rushing seasons in Bengals history. https://t.co/nuG1OqvirC pic.twitter.com/jgMvAUNDK4 — Nicholas Reid Maus (@ReidMausRadio) September 23, 2025

Johnson had a tremendous peak on the gridiron, but clearly Johnson's legacy transcends what he did as a football player. He's gone far too soon, and all that's left to do is with his loved ones and friends all the best during an unimaginably difficult time.