Former Bengals star's opinion on greatest WR in team history shouldn't surprise anyone

The Cincinnati Bengals have had no shortage of great wide receivers during their franchise's existence. Fans have had the pleasure of watching both Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins tear it up on the football field in recent years and Chase is very much on his way to becoming the greatest receiver in franchise history.

That being said, he's not quite there yet. Former Bengals receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said that, when it comes to the best receiver in Cincinnati Bengals history, it has to be Chad Johnson.

"I'm serious about this because I tell you this all the time. Chad is the greatest receiver in Bengals history," Houshmandzadeh said on the Nightcap show. "Now, Ja'Marr Chase is on his way to trying to equal or pass Chad but where we sit right now, man, Chad is here (motions to a higher level). It's Chad, it's A.J. Green, it's Isaac Curtis, that's what it is to me. Now, Ja'Marr Chase is on his way to getting there, but come on, Chad."

This shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone. Chase has been excellent since entering the league in 2021 and is definitely on his way to becoming the Bengals' best-ever receiver. That being said, he's not there yet and that's okay.

Johnson was the Bengals' second-round pick in 2001 and went on to compile over 10,000 receiving yards and 66 touchdowns during his decade with the team. He leads the franchise in receiving yards and once Chase passes that mark, the conversation on who the best receiver in Bengals history is can officially begin. Chase is currently 10th in that category, trailing Johnson, A.J. Green, Isaac Curtis, Carl Pickens, Cris Collinsworth, Eddie Brown, Tyler Boyd, Darnay Scott, and the aforementioned Houshmandzadeh.

Realistically, Chase can get into the top five in receiving yards if he goes well over the 1,000-yard mark in 2025. He's already fifth all-time in total touchdowns with 46 so it won't take him too long to pass Johnson in that category.

It's always fun to watch electric players and Bengals fans have had the pleasure of watching some truly electrifying players. Chase is yet another one and is on track to be a historic player for this organization. Fortunately, he's here to stay for quite some time.