Former Ravens WR drops a scorching hot take about Ja’Marr Chase’s future
By Ryan Heckman
After the Cincinnati Bengals' loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football to kick off Week 10, there were plenty of storylines fans were talking about, and at length.
From the missed calls to several big plays, fans had more than enough to keep them entertained and talking in what would end up as an instant classic.
A dominating storyline, above many others though, was the performance that Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase put up against the Ravens. Chase went for a ridiculous line of 11 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns.
It would immediately become one of the most iconic wide receiver performances in Bengals history and one of Chase's best over his young career. His performance was so good, and in a heartbreaking loss, that the topic of his contract immediately came up again following the game.
While Chase's agent even chimed in on social media, stating that the wide receiver was making her job even easier (in contract negotiations), plenty of others offered their opinion on the matter. This even included a former Ravens wide receiver.
Now-retired NFL wideout Torrey Smith dropped quite the take on social media after watching Chase light it up against his former team.
Ja'Marr Chase's contract will suddenly be a hot topic once again
Before the season began, Chase was of course in the midst of a stand-off with the Bengals over his desire for a new contract. After seeing so many top receivers get new money over the offseason, including the likes of his former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson, Chase felt as though he also deserved a new deal.
And, to be quite frank, it's performances like these which will only heat up those conversations.
Smith's opinion that Chase shouldn't even suit up next week without a new contract might sound absurd, but Chase could also have a basis on which to stand. He has had some of his best games, ever, against a division rival like the Ravens.
Chase said, himself, after the game that he's shocked the Bengals are 4-6 when he and quarterback Joe Burrow have been playing so well. He's not wrong. The way Burrow is playing, right now, the Bengals could be watching a serious MVP candidate under center.
But, Burrow and Chase haven't had much help from the rest of the team. The Bengals' defense is giving up the seventh-most points in the league this year. Despite Burrow throwing for over 400 yards and four touchdowns in this game, Cincy still came up short.
These two cannot do it all on their own, so if Chase wanted to send a message like Smith hinted at, he'd certainly have reason to. Now, would it be the right call? Absolutely not. The Bengals don't need such a huge, sudden distraction halfway through the season.
Hopefully, the Bengals simply see this as more reason why they should give Chase the money he wants, in the end.