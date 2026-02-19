Free agent contract predictions gives Bengals' latest inaction a bad look

It's anyone's guess what galaxy-brained math equation the Cincinnati Bengals are working out in their front office to actually have a proactive offseason for a change.

So far, all's quiet on the forever-united-to-a-fault Cincinnati front. Nary a peep about any pending free agents they intend to keep. Just more noise about Trey Hendrickson's uncertain future and other Super Bowl contenders doing for their star quarterback what the Bengals won't for Joe Burrow.

Good times, right!? Oh by the way, when it comes to the most important Cincinnati free agent to keep, these latest contract predictions are sure to make Who Dey Nation's collective blood boil.

Modest Dalton Risner contract prediction makes it feel like Bengals are trolling their fans

The fine folks at The Athletic released their list of the top 150 NFL free agents. Naturally, Hendrickson headlines the whole hierarchy, which also features contract projections for each player.

Hendrickson's estimated price tag of three years and $99 million is probably out of Cincinnati's price range. As Trey has always been since he first landed in the Queen City.

But Dalton Risner? Starting right guard extraordinaire who has publicly said he wants to stay here? He's estimated to get $14 million over two years.

So in other words, per these projections, the Bengals could re-sign Risner at $24 million for three years and it'd be a slam dunk. What's stopping them, you ask? I haven't the slightest clue. They've sought a reliable right guard for years. Risner is the answer! And they won't put fans' minds at ease or Risner's by just paying him straight away!

On a day where Patrick Mahomes' contract got restructured to give the Kansas City Chiefs an extra $43+ million in 2026 salary cap room — again, this is a foreign concept in Cincinnati — we're out here announcing that KENDRIC PRYOR is remaining with the team!

We have re-signed free agent WR Kendric Pryor to a one-year contract.



— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) February 18, 2026

Gosh remind me to throw a party for this special occasion later. What a RUSH!

Gotta wonder how Burrow feels at this point. He's watching the Chiefs go to extraordinary lengths to contend in 2026, on the heels of a 6-11 season in which Mahomes tore his ACL, while his front office sits on their hands with the most obvious re-signing in recent memory staring them in their silly faces.

You can't convince me Duke Tobin is doing advanced calculus to figure out how he'll to fit every player on the roster from his hypothetical free-agent spending spree. That's just not going to happen.

Knowing that, it's beyond dumb that Risner hasn't put pen to paper yet. His projected contract value is further proof of that.