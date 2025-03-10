5 free agents Bengals can afford amid Tee Higgins, Ja'Marr Chase contract talks

NFL free agency is about to come into full swing, and the Cincinnati Bengals are trying to figure out a way to keep two of their top players happy.

Wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are in line for massive pay days, and the Bengals are apparently going to try and get them done. One other option would be to tag and trade Higgins, but the latest reports say Cincy is shutting down trade calls for their WR2.

If the Bengals are truly going to pay top-tier money to both Higgins and Chase, that's going to put them in a tough spot as free agency opens up.

With so many glaring holes, specifically on one side of the ball, how will Cincinnati attack the coming days?

Who can the Bengals afford to sign in free agency?

Malcolm Koonce, DE

Defensive end becomes even more a need with the impending departure of Trey Hendrickson. Defense, overall, is a need, if we're being honest.

The Bengals should look at signing Malcolm Koonce, who did not play last year due to a season-ending knee injury suffered before Week 1. Prior to getting hurt, though, Koonce was on the upward trend as a pass rusher and was coming off 8.0 sacks in 2023.

EJ Speed, LB

After four seasons, linebacker EJ Speed finally got his chance to start more than a handful of games and has now started 26 contests over his last two seasons. Six seasons into the NFL, all the man does is make tackles now. He's a hard-working linebacker who is fairly quick with his feet and can offer the Bengals a plug-and-play solution at an affordable price.

Levi Onwuzurike, DT

Continuing the trend on defense, Levi Onwuzurike is an intriguing player because he's had experience playing both inside and outside across the defensive line. He might be more of a risk considering injuries have been a problem, but also considering he's not going to cost an arm and a leg, he's a risk the Bengals should take.

Khalil Herbert, RB

Running back depth is going to be a need entering free agency and the draft, of course, but why not bring back Khalil Herbert after giving up draft capital to acquire him last season? He's a fine back who helps in both running and receiving. Plus, he knows the offense.

Speaking of a guy who knows the offense...

Mike Gesicki, TE

Keeping Joe Burrow not only happy, but giving him some continuity, is key this offseason. And, the tight end position has been one in flux for a while now. Mike Gesicki could either be in line for his fourth team in four years or come back to Cincinnati and run it back.

The Bengals need tight end depth, even after re-signing Tanner Hudson, and Gesicki makes sense as someone who will not break the bank and already knows the locker room.