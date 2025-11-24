Fresh 2026 NFL mock draft has Bengals making bold Joe Burrow investment

It's about that time of year for the Cincinnati Bengals. And by that I mean, the season is all but over entering Week 13's Thanksgiving matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. Fire up the mock draft sims.

Joe Burrow's return to the field is something to look forward to. Not quite as exciting as it might've been if the Bengals could've played better so as to avoid a 3-8 record after Sunday's home loss to the Patriots.

Speaking of Burrow, a new 2026 NFL mock draft has Cincinnati making an audacious pick in Round 1 to ensure Joey Franchise doesn't suffer yet another serious injury down the road.

Bengals solidify present & future of offensive line in 2026 first-round mock draft

Jamie Eisner of The Draft Network did a new mock draft of the first round. He has the Bengals selecting Miami right tackle Francis Mauigoa with the No. 8 overall pick. Might sound odd since the Bengals have a starter at the position in 2024 first-rounder Amarius Mims.

Fear not. Here's Eisner's write-up, with the main takeaway that Mauigoa could kick inside to take over the right guard job for years to come.

"Upgrading the offensive line is a no-brainer for the Bengals. Francis Mauigoa can compete for one of the tackle spots or slide inside to guard. Some members of the TDN scouting staff believe Mauigoa has elite guard potential. Either way, the mission for Cincinnati this offseason is clear: Protect Joe Burrow!"

Although the PFF big board has Mauigoa at 23rd overall, that's more a reflection of his likely NFL position than anything else. Seldom do you see guards drafted early in Round 1. The last man I can remember who went this high is Colts All-Pro Quenton Nelson (sixth overall, 2018).

Spending a top-10 pick on a guard when pretty much every area of the defense could use major reinforcements is a bold choice. Then again, a potential blue-chip offensive lineman is never a bad way to go.

Mauigoa boasts an elite 85.9 PFF pass blocking grade in true pass sets, in addition to a sterling reputation as a road grader in the running game.

The thing is, Cincinnati's offensive line hasn't been all that bad lately. In Burrow's absence, the rushing attack has really come alive. I'd prioritize continuity up front next season, and a mere decent starter at right guard.

My last mock had Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles and his 0.0% missed tackle rate as the Bengals' first-round pick. My idea of drafting USC defensive back Kamari Ramsey in Round 2 to play the slot and flex Dax Hill to the boundary was only reinforced by Jalen Davis' solid outing as the starting nickel in Week 12's game against the Patriots.

My last aforementioned mock also featured Georgia Tech right guard Keylan Rutledge, who's surrendered a total of six QB hurries and one sack since the start of 2024. I've stumped for Indiana left tackle Carter Smith as a potential heir to Orlando Brown Jr., too.

But overall, the offensive line shouldn't be as pressing of a concern as it's been for much of the Burrow era — at least based on how the unit is playing as of now. I'd be fine with a swing on Day 2, but the Bengals badly need a difference-maker on defense in the first round.

A quick 3-round Bengals counter-mock draft

Alright I can't help myself. Let's fire up the ol' PFF mock draft simulator and see what we can cook up on this fine Monday. After all, the Bengals are 3-8, and head into Thanksgiving with Burrow's return as the only thing to truly look forward to.

Round 1, Pick 8: David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

Round 2, Pick 40: Emmanuel Pregnon, OL, Oregon

Round 3, Pick 72: Keon Sabb, S, Alabama

OK so this mock is a bit of a tricky scenario for Cincinnati to start. Rueben Bain Jr., Caleb Downs, and Arvell Reese are all off the board within the first seven picks. Those are the consensus elite defensive prospects.

David Bailey leads the nation in QB pressures and has 12.5. Quite the opposite production profile of Shemar Stewart, who had 4.5 sacks in three seasons at Texas A&M. Bailey is both Stewart insurance and a likely Week 1 starter once Trey Hendrickson exits from Cincinnati.

Then, in the second round, I follow through on investing in Joe Brrr protection with Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. He's played mostly left guard, but he's had 55 snaps at right guard in 2025.

Pregnon has allowed just two pressures all season, with a 90.0 true pass set PFF pass blocking grade to complement an 82.6 run blocking grade. That'd do just fine in the Queen City, thanks!

For variety's sake, rather than going for Toledo safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren like I did in my last mock, I'm in on Alabama's Keon Sabb. He's aligned in the slot, in the box, and more often this season at deep safety, which I'm sure Bengals defensive coordinator Al Golden would love.

A broken foot cut Sabb's 2024 campaign short. He's responded in a big way for the Crimson Tide, allowing four receptions on 11 targets and has an interception without allowing a TD. That's an 11.6 passer rating allowed when targeted. Again, that'll do just fine for a Bengals secondary in desperate need of competence in coverage.

More Bengals News and Analysis