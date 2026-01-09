From Joe Burrow to the trenches: Defining young pieces for Bengals' next chapter

Every honest evaluation of the Cincinnati Bengals begins in the same place, and wrestles with the same tension. When Joe Burrow is healthy, Cincinnati has one of the few quarterbacks in football who can tilt games on his own. Not manage them. Not survive them. Win them because of who he is.

That is the foundation... but it's also the risk.

Burrow remains just 29 years old, squarely in his prime, but availability has been the defining variable of his career. When he is upright, the Bengals’ offense functions at a championship level. When he is not, the entire structure creaks.

Cincinnati’s long-term plan is still built around him, and rightly so, but the margin for error around that plan has narrowed.

Fortunately for the Bengals, the rest of the roster still reflects a clear vision. Let's dive in.

The core that changes the math

As things have been since their arrival, Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins remain the most important non-quarterbacks in the building.

But the question long term isn't whether Cincinnati wants them, the question is how the financial math works over the next five-years plus. Both are core pieces. Both are difference-makers. Both command top-of-market money. The decision will come down to structure, timing, and tolerance for cap compression rather than evaluation.

Behind them, the Bengals have quietly developed functional depth. Andrei Iosivas is one of the better Day Three success stories in the league. A former Princeton standout and elite multi-sport athlete, he has settled into a dependable WR3/WR4 role and continues to earn trust. Mitch Tinsley also remains on the roster as a steady depth piece who has flashed in both preseason and rotational opportunities.

Charlie Jones, however, looks increasingly expendable. Speed alone has not been enough to secure a long-term role, and his path forward remains narrow.

A young offensive line finally taking shape

The most encouraging development for Cincinnati may be up front.

Dylan Fairchild, a third-round pick out of Georgia, delivered one of the best rookie interior seasons in football (two sacks allowed in 595 pass pro snaps). His consistency and impact in both the ground, and pass game, stabilized a unit that has plagued the Bengals in past years. Alongside him, fifth-round pick Jalen Rivers provided valuable versatility as a former collegiate tackle that slid into right guard.

Amarius Mims remains the centerpiece. Still one of the youngest right tackles in the league entering 2026, Mims is a physical outlier with rare upside. If the technique catches up fully to the traits, Cincinnati could have an All-Pro caliber anchor for the next decade.

Overall, the trio represents real progress, not projection.

Skill positions that expand the offense

Chase Brown continues to justify the value Cincinnati found in the fifth round. His versatility has expanded the offense, allowing the Bengals to stay efficient even when Burrow doesn't need to air it out.

And while he isn't a luxury back, Brown is a functional part of the offensive identity that remained one of the NFL's most productive offensive weapons in 2025.

Bengals have defensive questions, but also have clear anchors

Defensively, the Bengals are in the middle of a transition.

Myles Murphy has yet to justify his first-round billing, Joseph Ossai has flashed but has never fully claimed a consistent role, and McKinnley Jackson has been serviceable, but replaceable.

Shemar Stewart, however, changes the outlook. A first-round pick in 2025, Stewart has all the physical tools to become a high-end pass rusher. His rookie season was uneven after a late start in camp, but the projection remains strong, especially with Trey Hendrickson’s future uncertain.

If everything clicks, Stewart profiles as a core piece with 10-plus sack a year type of explosiveness from the position.

At linebacker, Cincinnati took an unconventional path by starting two rookies in the middle of the defense. Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter endured the learning curve together, and while the speed of the game was evident at times, particularly in coverage, but both possess the athleticism and instincts to grow into long-term contributors. As the reps accumulate, the confidence should follow.

A secondary with underrated stability

The back end is more solid than it is often credited for.

Dax Hill has quietly developed into one of the more underrated corners in the league. Physical, disciplined, and versatile, he projects as a long-term piece if Cincinnati chooses to extend him. Jordan Battle continues to improve year over year as well, offering reliability and communication on the back end.

Bengals DB Dax Hill over the last month:



• @ BAL: 3 catches on 6 tgts (28 yds)

• @ BUF: 2 catches on 3 tgts (20 yds)

• v BAL: 0 tgts against (18 covg snaps)

• Today: 3 catches on 6 tgts (8 yds)



Hasn’t allowed a TD since W8 and has 3 PBUs in the last four weeks. He’s been… — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) December 21, 2025

Then there's DJ Turner, whose speed alone alters spacing. Whether in the slot or outside, he limits vertical concepts and forces offenses to operate underneath. His 18 PBUs tied for third among all NFL defenders.

A core that still gives the Bengals a Super Bowl window

The Bengals’ roster isn't without flaws, but the core is real.

Burrow. Chase. Higgins. A young, ascending offensive line. A versatile back. Emerging defensive pieces with upside.

The challenge now is not identifying talent. It's managing timelines. And if Cincinnati can keep its quarterback upright and make the right financial decisions towards the additions and subtractions, they remain a roster capable of contending for years rather than chasing one final run.

