For a Bengals team staring at an inevitable reshaping of its defensive front, the 2026 NFL Draft presents a chance to reinforce one of the AFC North’s most important battlegrounds: the edge.

With Trey Hendrickson’s long-term future in Cincinnati uncertain and a division loaded with offensive playmakers, Cincinnati needs fresh pocket-disruptors who can win in isolation, collapse the launch point, and tilt games late in the fourth quarter.

Three prospects -- one on each day -- fit that mold.

Three EDGE prospects for Cincinnati in the 2026 NFL Draft

Day One: Cashius Howell, Texas A&M

Howell is one of the most explosive pass rushers in the entire class, and his skill set translates instantly to Sundays. Cincinnati drafted Shemar Stewart to add size, power, and versatility to its front, but Howell brings something different -- the pure twitch and first-step acceleration needed to beat tackles one-on-one and force quarterbacks off their spot.

For a division where the Browns are likely breaking in a new rookie under center, the Steelers may be entering another youth movement post-Rodgers, and Lamar Jackson remains the league’s hardest quarterback to hem in, Cincinnati has to reload with players capable of creating immediate disruption.

Howell has remained one of the SEC’s most impactful defenders this year (12 sacks), consistently generating pressure with explosiveness, bend, and relentless pursuit.

If the Bengals want a plug-and-play rusher who adds instant juice opposite Stewart while providing long-term stability at a premium position, Howell is a name to circle at the top of the draft.

Day Two: Joshua Josephs, Tennessee

Josephs enters his fourth year as a key contributor for Tennessee in 2025, yet he still feels like a player just scratching the surface. His arm length is outstanding -- legitimately a weapon -- allowing him to win first contact, extend, and control blocks with ease.

Technically, there’s still growth to come. His hand sequencing, rush plan consistency, and counters are developing, but the flashes are strong, and he fits the blueprint of a day-two developmental edge with starting traits: long, explosive, powerful, and trending upward.

In the late second or early third round, he’s the type of investment that pays off by Year 2 or Year 3, giving Cincinnati another high-ceiling young piece to mold.

Day Three: Trey Moore, Texas

A name long familiar to scouts since his days at UTSA, Moore brings a blend of production, experience, and athleticism that fits perfectly in the middle rounds. At 6-foot-3, 253 pounds (verified), he offers the versatility and burst needed to contribute early as a rotational rusher.

Moore projects as the classic day-three edge who plays 25–35% of snaps early, produces four to five sacks in his first year or two, and grows into a trusted rotational presence.

His motor, polish, and adaptability make him an excellent value target in the fourth or early fifth round.

