Geno Stone leads list of highest-graded Bengals from win over Titans
For the second week in a row, the Cincinnati Bengals went on the road and walked away with a win. Last week, they bested the Cowboys in Dallas on Monday Night Football. This week, they traveled to Tennessee and toppled the Titans, 37-27, to move to 6-8 on the season and keep their slim playoff hopes alive.
Highest-graded Bengals from Week 15 win over Titans
Don't look now, but Geno Stone finally appears to be settling in with the Bengals. Against Dallas last week, Stone had an interception, five tackles, a quarterback hit and a defended pass, and he was one of Cincinnati's five highest-graded players from the contest.
Stone followed that showing up with another positive performance this week. Against Tennessee, Stone had five tackles, a defended pass and another interception that he was able to take all the way back to the opposite end zone for a 40-yard touchdown. As a result of his productive play, Stone was Cincinnati's highest-graded player from the game, according to Pro Football Focus.
It took a while, but this is exactly the type of output that the Bengals were seeking when they signed Stone, who led the entire AFC in interceptions last season.
For the first time all season, all five of Cincinnati's highest-graded players came on the defensive side of the ball. Behind Stone are defensive tackles McKinnley Jackson and B.J. Hill, cornerback Mike Hilton and defensive end Myles Murphy.
Considering the struggles that the Bengals have had on the that side of the ball all season, it's nice to see the defense dominating the top-five list from the matchup with the Titans. After all, they shouldn't have to rely on Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to win the game every single week.
Major changes are still going to be made to the defense over the offseason, but the game against Tennessee was a step in the right direction at least. Let's see if they can keep it up when the Bengals host the Browns in Week 16.