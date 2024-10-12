Giants to be without key contributor for Week 6 matchup with Bengals
The New York Giants will be without a key contributor for their Week 6 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals as Sunday Night Football, as the team has ruled rookie receiver Malik Nabers out of the contest. This is the second consecutive game that Nabers will miss due to a concussion.
Nabers' absence is unfortunate news for the football-viewing fan who was hoping to get to watch the rookie receiver out on the field during a primetime game, but it's technically good news for a Cincinnati secondary that has struggled all season and now won't have to worry about dealing with Nabers.
In the three four games that he's played in so far this season, Nabers has league-leading 35 receptions, 385 yards and three touchdowns. His production has been impressive considering his lack of experience in the league, but his talent is the reason why the Giants selected him with the sixth overall pick back in April.
Even without Nabers, the Giants still have several weapons that the Bengals will have to be wary of, especially in light of the fact that the defense hasn't been able to stop anyone virtually all season long.
Nabers and Bengals star receiver Ja'Marr Chase both played collegiately at Louisiana State University, and the two former Tigers plan to exchange jerseys after the Sunday Night showdown between Cincinnati and New York even though Nabers won't be playing.
The game is an important one for both teams, as both will look to remain in the playoff picture in their respective conferences. After an 0-2 start, the Giants have won two out of their last three games, including a 29-20 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5.
Meanwhile, the Bengals enter the matchup at 1-4 with their only win of the season so far coming at the expense of the Carolina Panthers. So, even without Nabers out there, the game should still be an exciting one.