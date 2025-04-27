Grading every Bengals 2025 draft pick (with 1 bold prediction for each)

The Cincinnati Bengals got the memo after a brutal end to the 2024 season, and they spent most of their premium capital in the 2025 NFL Draft on their two biggest areas of need. Five of their six picks were either spent on new defensive players or more offensive line help for Joe Burrow.

This draft was defined by the Bengals taking chances on a few very promising athletes, as Duke Tobin used Top 50 picks on Shemar Stewart and Demetrius Knight Jr. with the hope they could quickly evolve into reliable starters.

Did the Bengals nail it this draft, make mistakes that will continue to haunt a roster that is still in flux, or end up somewhere in the middle?

Grading every Cincinnati Bengals pick in the 2025 NFL Draft

Round 1, Pick 17: Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M

Stewart is the ultimate heat check for a defensive coaching staff. If he busts, he could be out of the league in three seasons. If he puts it all together and starts piling up the sacks, his unique blend of size and speed can help replace Trey Hendrickson and turn the Bengals' defensive line into a force.

Prediction: Stewart exceeds his entire college sack total (4.5) in his first year with the Bengals. Grade: B

Round 2, Pick 49: Demetrius Knight Jr., LB, South Carolina

Knight has shown the league that he is more than just a vocal leader that can stuff the run, as his recent performances with the Gamecocks have helped mold him into the type of player who can cover well and hit hard in the open field. Time will tell if he ever starts due to established veterans occupying both starting roles currently.

Prediction: Knight becomes a starter as a rookie after the Bengals part ways with Germaine Pratt Grade: C+

Round 3, Pick 81: Dylan Fairchild, OG, Georgia

A two-year starter on the mighty Georgia offensive line, Fairchild became a lock for the Top 100 picks after he put together some of the best testing numbers imaginable. Fairchild is a rock-solid player who could handle a heavy workload as a rookie.

Prediction: Fairchild pushes Cordell Volson for the starting left guard job, but ends up switching to right guard alongside Volson in the middle of his rookie season. Grade: B

Round 4, Pick 119: Barrett Carter, LB, Clemson

Picking Carter and Knight together in the same draft could see a bit odd when looking at it from far away, but the Bengals had to take someone who was once regarded as a possible first-rounder due to his exceptional coverage skills.

Prediction: Carter becomes a starter by Year 2 alongside Knight, expediting Logan Wilson's departure. Grade: B

Round 5, Pick 153: Jalen Rivers, IOL, Miami

Another lineman selected after an up-and-down college career at Miami, Rivers' athletic ability is his saving grace. Cincinnati seems to believe that they have what it takes to make him a reliable, versatile backup.

Prediction: Rivers becomes Cincinnati's top backup offensive lineman, starting a handful of games. Grade: C+

Round 6, Pick 193: Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech

Brooks finally managed to break out during his final two seasons at Texas Tech, in which the 230-pound back rushed for 27 touchdowns and 2,500 yards. The need doesn't seem great, but Brooks is a high-floor road-grader who could push for backup snaps.

Prediction: Brooks beat out Samaje Perine on the depth chart and becomes RB3 behind Chase Brown and Zack Moss: Grade: C+