Hated nemesis nabs ex-Bengals star as pivotal assistant coach

Remember when the Cincinnati Bengals had a nose tackle they could count on? Seems like ancient history.

There's a gaping void in the heart of the Bengals' defensive line. This has been the case since D.J. Reader left the team after the 2023 campaign. Cincinnati has nosedived on defense in the ensuing years.

But before Reader anchored the Bengals' defensive front to help spearhead a Super Bowl LVI run and an AFC Championship Game appearance, Cincinnati had another big man in the trenches to count on. And now, in his post-playing career, he's defected to a bitter rival...

Domata Peko joins Mike McCarthy's Pittsburgh Steelers staff as defensive line coach

That's right. Domata Peko, the run-stopping behemoth who lined up next to Geno Atkins for many years and helped him reach perennial All-Pro status, is returning to the AFC North as a coach in Pittsburgh.

More coaching movement of note to AFC North fans: The Steelers plan to hire former Bengals defensive lineman Domata Peko as defensive line coach, per source.



Peko had been defensive line coach at Colorado under Deion Sanders. — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) February 2, 2026

In addition to what The Athletic's Zac Jackson reported above, Peko worked under ex-Bengals defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer on the Dallas Cowboys' staff during the 2024 season.

It's interesting, isn't it? Why wouldn't Peko want to come back to Cincinnati instead?

Oh that's right. Because he probably doesn't like how the franchise historically does business. After all, he was there for the whole Carson Palmer debacle that culminated in a trade.

The Bengals struggle more than most to connect with their former players. They'll even stiff legends like Boomer Esiason on Ring of Honor travel arrangements.

Not to take anything away from current Cincinnati defensive line coach/run game coordinator Jerry Montgomery. He has a respectable resume and enjoyed a lengthy tenure in Green Bay. This is more an indictment of how the Bengals are perceived.

You don't really see Cincinnati welcoming back its alumni with open arms. Peko spent such a long time as a Bengal (from 2006-2016), yet didn't blink when the opportunity presented itself to team up with the Steelers.

I get that it's not necessarily personal on Peko's end. He's just trying to advance his coaching career, and it sure looks like he's on the fast track to ascend to a defensive coordinator post before long. However, does it not rub some Bengals fans the wrong way that Peko will be rocking the Black and Gold?

Gonna be weird to see Peko on that Pittsburgh sideline. He'll be instrumental in getting hte most out of 2025 first-round pick Derrick Harmon, who the Bengals could've drafted over Shemar Stewart with the 17th overall pick in Round 1. Guess we'll see in a couple years who was really right.

It'll be hysterical when Peko grooms Harmon into an elite player, won't it? Color me not-shocked if that happens.