How to listen to Bengals vs. Browns NFL Week 7 game on the radio
Ohio's two NFL teams will go head-to-head today when the Cleveland Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals. It's been a slow start to the 2024 NFL season for both teams, as they have combined for just three wins through six weeks of action. But, it's early enough in the season that both teams are technically still alive in the playoff picture, and since it's a game between division rivals, it should be competitive if nothing else.
This will be the first of two meetings between Ohio's two teams during the 2024 season. The second one will take place in Cincinnati in December. Last season, the teams split their two meetings, with both teams winning at home. The Browns took the first game in September and Cincinnati claimed victory in the second contest in January.
Cincinnati hasn't won a game in Cleveland since 2017, so there should be plenty of motivation for them to snap that streak today, especially against a Browns team that is reeling after a 1-5 start to the season.
If you're a Bengals fan who wants to catch today's important Week 7 game against the Browns on the radio but isn't sure how, you've come to the right place. You'll find all the pertinent listening information below.
How to listen to Bengals vs. Browns on the radio
The game between the Bengals and Browns is set to kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET. People hoping to listen to the game on the radio will have several options. Per the Bengals website, the game will air on the Bengals Radio Network, led by Cincinnati flagship stations WCKY-AM (1530), WEBN-FM (102.7) and WLW700. You can see the full radio map here.
The radio stream will also be available on the Bengals-Browns game center nationwide on desktop, and in-market on mobile and on SiriusXM (Ch. 386).
NFL fans can also listen to every out-of-market game on the radio with an NFL+ subscription.NFL+ starts at $6.99 a month and also includes the ability to watch in-market games and primetime games (only on mobile).
Radio announcers for Bengals vs. Browns
There will be two announcers for the radio broadcast of the game between Cincinnati and Cleveland. The two man crew will consist of:
- Dan Hoard (play-by-play)
- Dave Lapham (analyst)
This is going to be one that Bengals fans don't want to miss, so be sure to tune in.